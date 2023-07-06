Embedded Developer
Afry AB / Datajobb / Borlänge Visa alla datajobb i Borlänge
2023-07-06
, Falun
, Gagnef
, Säter
, Leksand
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Afry AB i Borlänge
, Falun
, Smedjebacken
, Ludvika
, Hofors
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
AFRY is an international engineering, design and advisory company. We support our clients to progress in sustainability and digitalization.
We are 19,000 devoted experts within the fields of infrastructure, industry and energy, operating across the world to create sustainable solutions for future generations.
Making Future
Job Description
Right now, our business area Product & Software Engineering is growing, and we are looking for you who have a great interest in programming and experience in embedded software development. We are organized in cross-functional development teams in which continuous improvement, innovation and knowledge sharing is a part of our daily work. In your role as an embedded developer, you will develop high-quality software that meets our client's needs.
As a fulltime employee at AFRY, you will have the opportunity to either work with our internal project delivery organization or at one of our client's office. We have clients (from startups to multinational companies) in various industries.
At AFRY you will also have access to a big network of more than 700 Embedded consultants all over the world, but at the same time have close contact with your manager and colleagues at our office in Borlänge.-
Start date: According to agreement
Placement: Borlänge
Qualifications
At AFRY you will work as a consultant, either at one of our clients or in an inhouse project. To thrive in this role, you need to be a team player who is communicative and likes to collaborate. We also value that you are eager to learn and want to take on new challenges - that you are comfortable in an environment where you will be engaged and challenged and where you will combine your programming knowledge with your problem solutions skills!
Requirements for this role are also:
- MSc/BSc in Electrical/Computer Engineering or similar
- Great understanding and experience in embedded systems (minimum 3 years)
- Experience in embedded software development / Driver development
- Experience in real-time embedded operating system
- Knowledge in embedded CPU architecture
- C/C++/C# programming
- Python
Not mandatory but meritorious are also:
- MATLAB/Simulink
- FPGA/VHDL
- Enjoys working in lab hands-on with equipment
Additional Information
We are looking for someone who wants to be part of AFRY's success story. Are you passionate about technology development? Do you like to work together to find the best solution? Then we can offer you career opportunities in a modern workplace with challenging assignments and exciting projects all over the world.
The AFRY Group is ranked as one of Sweden's most popular employer among engineers. At AFRY you will be involved in developing innovative and sustainable solutions within infrastructure, energy and industry. We are always looking for the sharpest skills that can create a future society together with us. We hope you will learn as much from us as we will learn from you.
Contact:
Hiring Manager, Fredrik Kihlborg, fredrik.kihlborg@afry.com
Recruiter, Madeleine Engström, madeleine.engstrom@afry.com
Last day to apply, August 29th
AFRY is committed to creating an inclusive & diverse environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, disability, or age. You will be part of a global and diverse company where our differences are our strengths. Join us to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Afry AB
(org.nr 556120-6474)
781 68 BORLÄNGE Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Afry AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7944284