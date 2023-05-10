Embedded Developer
Are you looking for an opportunity to deepen your knowledge of embedded software and systems? At WattStep, you will have the opportunity and support from colleagues to take on any challenges!
Who are we?
WattStep is a startup that develops cutting edge and custom-made electric motors and inverters for electric drivetrains. We also take on consulting assignments related to our expertise and in other intriguing fields such as CI/CD, embedded control theory, and data science. Our focus is that our customers shall excel in their industry by helping them make great products. We believe this is done by having high technical skills, a quality mindset, and a fun workplace where innovations are encouraged. As we are growing, we are looking for people who will enjoy the journey and in whom we can make long-term investment with!
What do we offer?
Exciting assignments within automotive (including trucks, cars, and electric motorcycles), marine, construction equipment, general industry etc. The assignments will vary depending on your previous experiences, knowledge, and the direction you want to develop your skills but are always at the forefront of engineering.
An inspiring office where you and your colleagues can work on assignments, share experiences and knowledge. We also offer the possibility for you to work on your own hobby projects in the office where we are happy to support with tools and even prototypes when possible.
We also offer the familiarity and flexibility of a smaller company where everyone is an important part of the organization. We have different salary models for you to choose from depending on your own preferences. If a high salary is important for you, we do offer a market-leading flexible salary model!
Our employees describe their work as dynamic, free, and challenging. They also say that we have a wonderful work environment with helpful and enthusiastic colleagues. We also offer the possibility for our team members to take courses within the fields that you want to develop your skills.
Who are you?
We are currently looking to strengthen our team with an embedded software developer, preferably with some years of experience in the industry. Maybe you have worked in security, marine, or the automotive industry and are now looking for new challenges. We believe that you are eager to learn and share your knowledge within the team. We also believe that you like working with new methods, tools and enjoy working in teams with new technologies. You want to work close to the product and from time to time get your hands dirty debugging your code and functions directly on the target environment. You might have previous experiences working with control theory, CAN-communication, application development, testing, ISO26262, low level code close to hardware or have an interest in exploring those in the future. You also know the importance of assuring the quality of your code and always look for new improved ways of solving old issues.
Typical qualifications
Master of science in Computer Science, Systems Control and Mechatronics or similar.
Experience within automotive, marine or security industries.
Experience from C/C++ or perhaps Rust development on embedded targets.
Experience from Python development
CI/CD
If you want to be part of our growing community, do not hesitate to apply!
For questions, please reach out to our CEO Tobias for a coffee or a chat!
Tobias Olsson
Tobias Olsson

CEO tobias@wattstep.com
