Embedded CI/CD & Software Integration Engineer
Integro Consulting AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-08
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Embedded CI/CD & Software Integration Engineer
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden
Assignment Type: Full-time Consultant Assignment
Industry: Automotive / Electric Vehicles
About the Assignment
Are you passionate about embedded software, automation, and the future of electric mobility? We are looking for a Senior Embedded CI/CD & Software Integration Engineer to join an innovative Power Electronics team developing cutting-edge software for next-generation electric vehicles.
In this role, you will play a key part in building and evolving the Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) platform for power electronics software. You will work with software integration, automated testing, release management, and deployment processes that support the development of advanced electric propulsion systems.
This is an excellent opportunity to contribute to technology that powers the next generation of sustainable transportation.
Your Responsibilities
As a Senior CI/CD & Software Integration Engineer, you will:
Develop and maintain CI/CD solutions for embedded software.
Integrate application and AUTOSAR Basic Software (BSW) components into the build and release process.
Design and improve automated software integration and deployment workflows.
Develop and maintain automated integration testing using scripting.
Manage software variants and calibration handling.
Maintain and improve the CI toolchain.
Own and coordinate Power Electronics software releases.
Collaborate closely with software developers, system engineers, test engineers, and cross-functional teams across the organization.
Contribute to the continuous improvement of development processes and engineering practices.
Required Qualifications
Bachelor's or Master's degree in:
Electrical Engineering
Electronics Engineering
Mechatronics
Computer Engineering
Control Systems
Data Engineering or equivalent
Minimum 4 years of relevant professional experience.
Experience working with CI/CD or DevOps, preferably within embedded systems.
Experience integrating embedded software.
Strong scripting skills for automation and integration testing.
Programming experience in one or more of:
Python
C
C++
MATLAB/Simulink
Strong knowledge of the AUTOSAR toolchain.
Experience with calibration tools and automated testing in CI environments.
Excellent communication skills in English.
Meritorious Experience
Experience with any of the following is highly valued:
Automotive software development
Electric powertrain or power electronics
Git
Jenkins
Makefiles
Build environments
Continuous deployment pipelines
European Category B driving licence
Personal Qualities
We believe you are:
Passionate about embedded software and electrification.
A proactive engineer who takes ownership.
Analytical with strong problem-solving skills.
Comfortable working in agile and collaborative teams.
Quality-focused and structured.
Curious, driven, and eager to continuously improve development processes.
A strong communicator who enjoys sharing knowledge and supporting colleagues.
Why Join This Assignment?
You will become part of an international engineering environment working at the forefront of automotive electrification. Together with highly skilled colleagues, you will help shape future software platforms and contribute to innovative technologies that enable safer, smarter, and more sustainable vehicles. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-07
E-post: kamuran.ertekin@integroconsulting.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "CI/CD & Software Integration". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Integro Consulting AB
(org.nr 559307-4866)
Herkulesgatan 1K, vån 2 (visa karta
)
417 03 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Göteborg Jobbnummer
9997322