Embedded C++ Software Engineer R&D, Nacka

Our solutions are a key part of most industries - electronics, medical research, renewable energy, food production, infrastructure and many more. Working with us means working with the latest technologies and groundbreaking, sustainable innovations.
Join us on our journey for a better tomorrow.
The industry is going through big changes - the transition to the smart and connected factory. As software developer in our team, you are part of the development of solutions for sustainable and flexible industrial production used by assembly industries all over the world. You are most likely using our customers' products daily.
Your role
You design and implement platform software and functions, and are involved in every step of the process - from initial idea to final product. You work in projects consisting of several agile teams, delivering software to our tightening controller systems and customer integration. You work in cross-functional and agile teams together with other software engineers and testers and are part of research and technology initiatives within the line organization, ensuring Atlas Copco can continue to be market leader.
You report to Team Manager Controller Framework.
City: We have a hybrid workplace and our office in Nacka, Stockholm
To succeed, you will need
You hold an academic technical degree or equivalent experience and have good skills in software design/architecture and the C++ language. Preferably you have experience from development on Linux platforms and knowledge of embedded systems.
You are customer focused and a team player, eager to learn new and to share your knowledge with others. You are fluent in English, both written and spoken.
In return, we offer you
At Atlas Copco we have a friendly, family-like atmosphere and a culture known for respectful interaction, ethical behavior, and integrity. We offer plenty of opportunities to grow and develop, as well as potential to see your ideas realized and make an impact. As part of the Atlas Copco Group, you have access to global job opportunities and international interaction.
You are welcomt to contact recruiting manager Maria Gundersen, maria.gundersen@atlascopco.com
, for more information. We are looking forward to your application via our website!
Diverse by nature and inclusive by choice
Bright ideas come from all of us. The more unique perspectives we embrace, the more innovative we are. Together we build a culture where difference is valued and we share a deep sense of purpose and belonging. Så ansöker du
