Embedded C++ Developer - Android Infotainment
2025-05-15
We are looking for an Embedded Systems Developer (C++) - Android Infotainment for a global automotive company in Gothenburg.
Start is in June, 7 month's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
About the Role
We are seeking an experienced Embedded Systems Developer who combines strong technical skills with a pragmatic and proactive mindset. You will be part of a dynamic development environment where not everything is fully defined, and your ability to move forward despite ambiguity will be key to success.
You will be part of the Platform team in Gothenburg and contribute to evolving and maintaining our GAS compliant solution. Our solution is already available in several products on the market and more to come. This requires a systematic approach to continuous product updates and configurability. As an experienced developer, we are certain that your knowledge and ideas will help us to grow our footprint in the Automotive Infotainment market.
As a global company with different customers, the work involves interaction with several stakeholders. To enable focused work, we are organized in agile teams with a Product Owner that handles prioritizations.
Responsibilities
As an engineer and developer, you will be part of an agile team with technical hands on focus in close collaboration with the Product Owner and the projects.
You will be responsible for feature development and technical innovations in your area.
You will refine requirements and ideas together with the team and collaborate in development.
You are ready to work according to an agile development methodology.
If you're a resourceful developer who thrives in a hands-on, evolving environment and enjoys bridging the gap between software and hardware, we'd love t hear more from you.
Required skills:
University degree in Computer Science or a related field and at least 5 years of professional experience in software development industry.
Hands-on experience with embedded systems development, including hardware interfacing, low-level programming, and working with test rigs.
Expertise in Automotive Software Development, in the embedded domain programming languages C++, Python, Java)
Experience from QNX and Hypervisors
Comfortable working with hardware - You enjoy getting your hands dirty, whether it's setting up test environments, debugging on hardware, or experimenting with prototypes.
Pragmatic mindset - You're comfortable working in an environment where processes and requirements evolve. You know how to make progress without needing everything to be perfectly defined upfront.
Self-driven and proactive - You take ownership of problems, actively seek solutions, and don't wait for others to deliver answers. You're motivated to push things forward and take initiative.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is in June, 7 month's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
