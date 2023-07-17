Embedded C/C++ developer
2023-07-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
Visa alla jobb hos Netonyx AB i Stockholm
For a client we are planning a project to do development of a control module. For this we need competence in QNX.
Competencies required
• Proficient in C/C++ programming languages
• Strong understanding of embedded systems development for automotive applications
• Familiarity with QNX Hypervisor architecture and features specific to automotive use cases
• Knowledge of automotive hardware peripherals and communication interfaces (CAN, Ethernet, LIN, etc.)
• Experience with automotive-specific protocols and standards (ISO 26262, AUTOSAR, etc.)
• Proficiency in debugging tools and testing methodologies for automotive systems
• Understanding of automotive safety practices, including functional safety (ISO 26262) requirements
• Knowledge of automotive-specific communication stacks and protocols (FlexRay, Automotive Ethernet, etc.)
• Familiarity with automotive-specific software development tools (e.g., Vector CANoe, Diab Compiler, etc.)
• Understanding of automotive security requirements and secure coding practices
• Awareness of automotive-specific software development processes and standards (e.g., Automotive SPICE)
• Competence in developing and customizing Board Support Packages (BSP) for specific automotive hardware platforms
• Knowledge of low-level device drivers and hardware abstraction layers (HAL) for automotive systems
• Proficiency in configuring and optimizing the real-time operating system (RTOS) components of QNX Hypervisor for automotive applications
• Understanding of memory management, task scheduling, and resource allocation in real-time embedded systems
• Familiarity with automotive-specific OS features such as automotive-grade reliability, performance, and determinism
• Experience with automotive-specific middleware and software frameworks commonly used in the industry
• Knowledge of boot loaders and the boot process in automotive systems
• Understanding of network stack and protocols commonly used in automotive applications (TCP/IP, Ethernet, CAN, etc.)
• Proficiency in configuring and troubleshooting network connectivity in embedded automotive systems
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-16
E-post: careers@netonyx.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Netonyx AB
(org.nr 559002-4880)
Stavsjövägen 64 (visa karta
)
125 41 ÄLVSJÖ Jobbnummer
7970709