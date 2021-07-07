Embedded and Electronics Engineer - Addilon Professionals AB - Elektronikjobb i Stockholm

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Addilon Professionals AB

Addilon Professionals AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm2021-07-07On behalf of the client, we are looking for you who want to work as a sub-consultant in this assignment.Asignment DescriptionEmbedded development: In your role as embedded developer, you will work with getting the core functionality of our sensors to work. The work will be in a close collaboration between other diciplines of Electronics- and mechanidal design, measurement technology, and PC App development.Electronics design: As electronics designer you will be responsible for designing and testing our hardware platforms as well as taylor-made boards to fit different measurement applications, which for example include RF transmitters, ultrasonic devices fit to work in a harsh (IP65) operating environmentAsignment detailsAssignment period: 210823-220223Extent: 100%Location: Stockholm/Kista/SollentunaWorking remote: 0%Seniority level:QualificationsBackerlor or Master in Mechancial or/and Electronical EngineeringNecessary skillsElektronikdesignEmbeddedPersonal characteristicsAbility to multi-taskAnalyticalBusiness mind setCommunicativeOrganized, self-starter, attentive to detailsStrong work ethicsApplicationWe are collaborating with Addilon in this assignment. Apply with your application (CV and personal letter) as soon as possible via the link below. Selection takes place on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled before the application period has expired.Question about the asignment will not be answered at this stage. If you go on to the interview, we will inform you more about the assignment.To work as a consultant with us, it is required that you:share our valuesis established in your professionhave experience from different roles and different industrieshave relevant experience for the assignmentshave your own limited liability company (aktiebolag)Follow us:LinkedIn | Facebook | InstagramWe kindly but firmly avoid direct contact with sellers of additional job advertisements, candidates, etc.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid/ Ej specificerat2021-07-07Enligt överenskommelse.Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-26Addilon Professionals AB5852898