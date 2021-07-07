Embedded and Electronics Engineer - Addilon Professionals AB - Elektronikjobb i Stockholm
Embedded and Electronics Engineer
Addilon Professionals AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm
2021-07-07
On behalf of the client, we are looking for you who want to work as a sub-consultant in this assignment.
Asignment Description
Embedded development: In your role as embedded developer, you will work with getting the core functionality of our sensors to work. The work will be in a close collaboration between other diciplines of Electronics- and mechanidal design, measurement technology, and PC App development.
Electronics design: As electronics designer you will be responsible for designing and testing our hardware platforms as well as taylor-made boards to fit different measurement applications, which for example include RF transmitters, ultrasonic devices fit to work in a harsh (IP65) operating environment
Asignment details
Assignment period: 210823-220223
Extent: 100%
Location: Stockholm/Kista/Sollentuna
Working remote: 0%
Seniority level:
Qualifications
Backerlor or Master in Mechancial or/and Electronical Engineering
Necessary skills
Elektronikdesign
Embedded
Personal characteristics
Ability to multi-task
Analytical
Business mind set
Communicative
Organized, self-starter, attentive to details
Strong work ethics
Application
We are collaborating with Addilon in this assignment. Apply with your application (CV and personal letter) as soon as possible via the link below. Selection takes place on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled before the application period has expired.
Question about the asignment will not be answered at this stage. If you go on to the interview, we will inform you more about the assignment.
To work as a consultant with us, it is required that you:
share our values
is established in your profession
have experience from different roles and different industries
have relevant experience for the assignments
have your own limited liability company (aktiebolag)
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid/ Ej specificerat
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-07
Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse.
Företag
Addilon Professionals AB
Jobbnummer
5852898
