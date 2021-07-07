Embedded and Electronics Engineer - Addilon Professionals AB - Elektronikjobb i Stockholm
Embedded and Electronics Engineer
Addilon Professionals AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm
2021-07-07

Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg
Visa alla jobb hos Addilon Professionals AB i Stockholm

On behalf of the client, we are looking for you who want to work as a sub-consultant in this assignment.

Asignment Description

Embedded development: In your role as embedded developer, you will work with getting the core functionality of our sensors to work. The work will be in a close collaboration between other diciplines of Electronics- and mechanidal design, measurement technology, and PC App development.

Electronics design: As electronics designer you will be responsible for designing and testing our hardware platforms as well as taylor-made boards to fit different measurement applications, which for example include RF transmitters, ultrasonic devices fit to work in a harsh (IP65) operating environment

Asignment details
Assignment period: 210823-220223
Extent: 100%
Location: Stockholm/Kista/Sollentuna
Working remote: 0%
Seniority level:

Qualifications

* Backerlor or Master in Mechancial or/and Electronical Engineering

Necessary skills

* Elektronikdesign
* Embedded

Personal characteristics

* Ability to multi-task
* Analytical
* Business mind set
* Communicative
* Organized, self-starter, attentive to details
* Strong work ethics

Application
We are collaborating with Addilon in this assignment. Apply with your application (CV and personal letter) as soon as possible via the link below. Selection takes place on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled before the application period has expired.

Question about the asignment will not be answered at this stage. If you go on to the interview, we will inform you more about the assignment.

To work as a consultant with us, it is required that you:

* share our values
* is established in your profession
* have experience from different roles and different industries
* have relevant experience for the assignments
* have your own limited liability company (aktiebolag)

Follow us:
LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

We kindly but firmly avoid direct contact with sellers of additional job advertisements, candidates, etc.

Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid/ Ej specificerat

Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-07

Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-26
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Företag
Addilon Professionals AB

Jobbnummer
5852898

Prenumerera
Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Addilon Professionals AB:

 
Populära jobb
Spelvärd/ Livedealer för Black-jack ...
Praktiktjänstgöring för läkare med ...
Städare
Affärsinriktad Projektutvecklare fa ...
Flyttarbetare
Maskinoperatör
Kundservicemedarbetare / kundtjänst ...
Redovisningsekonomer Till Stockholm ...
Tech-Talent Acquisition Specialists ...
Är du vår nästa utvecklare?
Länsjurist Rättsenheten
Vårdenhetschef Förlossning/BB
Länsjurist Rättsenheten
Servicemedarbetare / Lokalvårdare
Fysioterapeut/Sjukgymnast
Populära nyckelord
Junit
Service
Actionscript
Ödeshög
Samhällsplanering
Nytillkomna arbetsgivare
Global Services Consulting i Linköp ...
Work Performance Sweden AB
Healthforest AB
Falkenbergs kommun, Grundskolan
Northab AB
AR Packaging Flexibles AB
Resultat i Sverige AB
Länsstyrelsen i Västra Götalands lä ...
Göteborgs kommun
Forefront Consulting Group AB
Kontakta Vakanser.se