Embedded AI Engineer, Lund
Axis Communications Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-07-29
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications Aktiebolag i Lund
, Linköping
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
As an Embedded AI Engineer with interest in ASIC design, you will develop state-of-the-art video analytics algorithms and turn cutting-edge research into production-ready solutions running on Linux-based embedded systems. Come and join us!
This is a full-time position based in Lund, Sweden.
Who is your future team?
You will join our Core Technologies Analytics Hardware team, responsible for building the foundation of Axis' long-term technology within AI acceleration. We develop the core functionality that powers future analytics applications and solutions in our hardware.
At Axis, openness is not a buzzword - it is how we work. Our greatest strength is collaboration. We believe great ideas can come from anywhere, and we encourage everyone to contribute, innovate, and challenge the status quo. If you want to make a real difference and help shape intelligent systems used around the world, you will feel at home with us.
What you'll do here
As an AI Engineer, you will play a key role in advancing our Analytics acceleration in our hardware development.
Your work will include:
Developing algorithms at the research frontier
Turning advanced AI models into high-quality, production-ready implementations
Working hands-on with deep learning and classical computer vision
Optimizing performance on Linux-based embedded systems
Optimizing performance in hardware by design and implementation
Enabling new product features through technical excellence
Solving complex challenges within the deep learning domain
You will collaborate closely with multiple development teams across the organisation such us our product platform, ASIC design and products and solutions, to bring new capabilities to life. In this role you will play an important part in optimizing our embedded system performance and you will continue the thrilling development path until we launch new competitive products and solutions.
Who are you?
You are an engineer with a genuine interest in video analytics, deep learning, and computer vision software development. You like to optimize solutions so that we can utilize a hardware system to its fullest, You are pragmatic, structured, and curious. You communicate clearly, enjoy teamwork, and appreciate technical discussions and code reviews.
You likely have:
A Master's degree in Computer Science, Engineering Physics, Mathematics, or similar
A couple of years of relevant industry experience
Strong merits include:
Experience in Computer Vision and/or AI/ML
Strong programming skills in C++ and Python
Interest in ASIC design.
Knowledge about PyTorch and OpenCL
Experience with embedded Linux
Experience optimizing models (ONNX, PyTorch, TFLite, or similar)
A mindset of ownership and initiative
You are technically driven and enjoy solving complex problems. You understand that strong technical solutions are built through collaboration, clear communication, and shared ownership.
What Axis have to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Anders Lindh at +46 46 272 1800 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556253-6143)
Gränden 1 (visa karta
)
223 69 LUND Arbetsplats
Axis Communications AB Jobbnummer
10014927