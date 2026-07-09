Embedded AI Engineer, Lund
Axis Communications Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-07-09
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications Aktiebolag i Lund
, Linköping
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to work with cutting-edge video analytics technologies together with highly skilled colleagues at our headquarters in Lund? Then this could be the opportunity for you!
Who is your future team?
You will join our Core Technologies Embedded Analytics team, responsible for the long-term technology foundation for Axis' video analytics solutions. We develop and deliver core technologies that power the next generation of intelligent analytics applications and products.
Openness might be a buzzword elsewhere, but at Axis it is at the heart of who we are. We believe that great ideas can come from anyone, which is why collaboration, knowledge sharing, and innovation are part of our everyday work.
Here, you'll join a technically strong and supportive team that values curiosity, teamwork, and continuous learning. If you enjoy contributing, taking initiative, and making a real impact, you'll feel right at home.
What you'll do here
As an Embedded AI Engineer, you'll play an important role in developing the future of embedded video analytics.
Your work will span the entire development journey-from research ideas to robust, production-ready implementations on embedded Linux platforms.
You will collaborate closely with product and application development teams to enable new product capabilities and solve complex challenges in machine learning and computer vision. You will also contribute to optimizing embedded system performance, helping transform advanced algorithms into competitive products used by customers around the world.
Who are you?
We believe you are an engineer with a genuine passion for computer vision, AI, and embedded software development. You enjoy solving challenging technical problems and are motivated by seeing your ideas become real products.
You are pragmatic, curious, and structured in your way of working. You communicate well, enjoy collaborating with others, and thrive in an environment where humility, openness, and knowledge sharing are key to success.
You probably hold an MSc in Computer Science, Engineering Physics, Mathematics, Electrical Engineering, or a related field, together with several years of relevant industry experience.
We'd love to hear that you have/are:
Familiarity with software design and architecture.
Experience developing and optimizing computer vision and deep learning algorithms.
Experience with embedded Linux development and programming in C and Python.
An interest in taking algorithms all the way to production-ready implementations.
At Axis, teamwork is fundamental to our success. You'll contribute with a positive attitude, embrace agile ways of working, and help create an environment where everyone can learn, grow, and innovate together.
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology makes a global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide. As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday fika, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
Vacation is important! At Axis we value work-life balance and that means that during summer many of us are on a well-deserved vacation. During this period of time, you can expect some delay in our response, but we will get back to you as soon as possible.
Contact our Hiring Manager, Marie Lundin, at +46 46 272 2344 if you'd like to know more.
Please note: We are currently considering direct applications only and kindly ask recruitment agencies, consulting firms, and other third-party recruiters not to contact us regarding this position. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556253-6143)
Gränden 1 (visa karta
)
223 69 LUND Arbetsplats
Axis Communications AB Jobbnummer
9997773