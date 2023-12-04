Embassy of Belgium/Administrative Assistant
Belgiska Ambassaden / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-12-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Belgiska Ambassaden i Stockholm
The diplomatic representation of Belgium in Stockholm is looking for a full-time multi-skilled administrative assistant in consular affairs Contract of 1 year (can be transformed into a contract of indefinite duration)
The Embassy of Belgium in Stockholm is Belgium's diplomatic representation to Sweden and Latvia. We also provide consular services to Belgians within our jurisdiction.
JOB CONTENT:
As a front-desk assistant, you are responsible for, inter alia:
• Replying to requests from external clients (via telephone, e-mail, letters);
• Answering incoming telephone calls during office hours.
As a consular assistant, you are responsible for, inter alia:
Registering new Belgian citizens or modifications to their personal situation in the relevant databases;
• Handling applications for passports and identity cards;
• Processing requests related to visa applications;
• Assisting with other consular work, such as the organisation of elections, matters regarding nationality, or emergency consular assistance to Belgian citizens;
• Searching for and keeping up-to-date information and documentation that is useful for colleagues' work;
• Drafting letters/verbal notes/various communications.
REQUIRED AND DESIRED COMPETENCES, AND RECRUITMENT CONDITIONS:
Technical skills and knowledge
• Languages: Dutch and/or French: required, English: desired, Swedish: desired
• Good knowledge of MS Office and willingness + ability to use additional databases and consular applications
• Excellent communication skills (both spoken and written)
Knowledge of the Belgian consular legislation and instructions, or willingness to learn about these (on-site and virtual training will be provided according to individual needs).
Soft skills
We are looking for a staff member who is able to work in a team, is service-oriented, flexible and, most importantly, reliable.
Recruitment conditions:
• Education: upper secondary education;
• Experience in a similar position is an asset but not a must.
SELECTION PROCEDURE:
Screening of CV's
• Job interview + tests (oral and written communication skills, language proficiency)
• Starting date: 1 February 2024 (to be confirmed / discussed later in the selection procedure)
OUR OFFER:
• A multi-faceted stable job in a small and motivated team, consisting of both Belgian and international staff members;
• A full time position, working days from Monday to Friday, with flexible working hours;
• A salary defined according to a grid, corresponding to your qualifications and experience;
• Additional pension insurance;
• 30 holidays per year, in addition to 14 closing days of the Embassy;
• Possibility to participate in a duty phone sharing system (compensated by additional holidays)
• Possibility to receive reimbursement for language classes (Swedish, French, Dutch or German).
• Possibility to participate in working visits in Sweden (on average 2-3 times per year).
• A fixed-term contract of 1 year, which can be transformed into a contract of indefinite duration.
MODALITIES CANDIDACY:
Candidates can send their CV, motivation letter and criminal record to stockholm@diplobel.fed.be
or to Box 12195, 102 25 Stockholm, by 14 December 2023 at the latest.
More information?
Contact us via stockholm@diplobel.fed.be
, or take a look on our website: https://sweden.diplomatie.belgium.be/en
CONTACT
T +46 (0) 853 48 02 00
E-mail: stockholm@diplobel.fed.be
sweden.diplomatie.belgium.be Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-14
E-post: stockholm@diplobel.fed.be Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Belgiska Ambassaden
Kungsbroplan 2, 2 tr (visa karta
)
101 38 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8303631