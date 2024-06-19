Email Marketing Specialist
Are you a detail-oriented marketer with a knack for writing and a love of strategic campaign planning, creative testing and continuous optimization? Then we're looking for someone like you to join our dynamic team within Keystone's global higher education search and discovery business.
As part of our thriving Campaigns team, you'll be responsible for managing brand awareness, student newsletters, and direct email campaigns for our clients across a growing number of channels. This is a junior role with plenty of opportunities to grow and influence our strategy as we strive to expand our product suite and impact.
Who are we?
At Keystone, we're a major player in providing student recruitment solutions for global higher education.
Key Responsibilities
Managing and executing email campaigns and monthly student newsletters, while understanding client expectations and advising on best practices.
Optimizing our student database alongside colleagues with automated emails and other strategic internal campaigns.
Working closely with our internal teams to ensure workflows, operational configurations and campaign performances continuously improve.
Who are we looking for?
We're in search of a curious, solutions-oriented thinker with a passion for making an impact through effective email campaigns and newsletters across our student database. Join us and work alongside innovative marketing specialists who are required to adapt to new situations quickly in an ever-changing industry.
Essential
Hands on experience managing and executing marketing campaigns, preferably emails or newsletters.
Strong organizational skills, capable of juggling multiple tasks.
Proven problem-solving skills and a solutions-oriented mindset.
Fluency in English and excellent written and oral communication skills.
Demonstrated ability to maintain a high level of accuracy and attention to detail in all tasks and projects.
Ability to effectively collaborate with many stakeholders across projects.
Desirable
Knowledge of analytics and data management tools.
Experience with email marketing software.
Ability to analyze and interpret campaign data to inform strategy adjustments and optimizations.
Capability to work in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment - demonstrating flexibility and the ability to adapt to changing priorities.
Familiarity with the higher education industry, particularly related to international student recruitment.
Keystone Education GroupKeystone is trusted by more than 120 million unique prospective students every year to help students and learners make one of the most important decisions of their lifetimes, namely, which higher education degree program or course to attend.
In turn, Keystone helps over 5 500 education institutions reach, recruit, and enroll students in more than 190 countries, across 500+ student websites, including Masterstudies.com, Bachelorstudies.com, Educations.com, Studentum.se, and FindAMasters. Keystone also operates a range of other global student recruitment services, including Blueberry.nu, Keystone Sports and Keystone Apply.
Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Keystone is backed by Viking Venture and Verdane, two leading Nordic venture firms. With offices across the Nordics, Germany, and the UK, Keystone has an international staff of more than 800+ employees. We are a vibrant and talented group of global citizens with a true passion for education and technology, and our vision is to help everyone in the world find the right education.
Keystone is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are deeply committed to fostering an inclusive environment for all employees. Ersättning
