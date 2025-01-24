Elektronikingenjör datacenter / Critical Services Technician
Critical Technician - Data Center
About Us:
At CBRE, we are committed to providing top-tier services in data center management. CBRE is operating a data center just north of Stockholm on behalf of one of our clients. We provide all services required to have a good environment for the client's servers and office building.
Position Overview:
We are seeking a Critical Technician/Electrician to join our dynamic Data Center team. The ideal candidate will be proficient in the electrical field, with strong planning and organizational skills, and a commitment to safety.
Key Responsibilities:
* Responding speedily to fault/breakdown requests and efficiently undertaking routine scheduled maintenance of plant and/or equipment
* Quality assurance CBRE technical delivery and participate in critical installations and critical maintenance work. Maintain and monitor critical systems including UPSes, switchgears, and generators.
* Conduct risk assessments and develop operational procedures.
* Collaborate with supplier partners and the CBRE team, occasionally liaising with clients. Participate in team activities and carry out additional tasks as required.
* The main work will be done during office hours; but backfilling the existing
* This position requires shift work 24/7 - but is aimed at morning, day and evening shifts but will entail night shifts. In addition, schedule will be adapted to help the team during sick leaves, vacations etc. as the site is operated 24/7.
* Participate in decisions and the execution of the work
* Monitor BMS for running and alarm conditions.
Qualifications:
* Experience in the electrical field and a proactive and inquisitive mindset
* Knowledge of building automation systems and cooling systems is a plus.
* Good knowledge in English; knowledge of Swedish is advantageous.
* ESA and AMS is advantageous
What We Offer:
* Competitive salary and benefits package.
* Training and development opportunities to enhance your skills.
* A collaborative and supportive work environment.
Join Us:
If you are a skilled technician or a junior with potential, looking to grow your career in a critical environment, apply today!
Hiring manager is Contract manager Alexander Timerdahl phone +46 72 241 08 03
CBRE är världens största kommersiella fastighets- och investeringsföretag. På CBRE är vår passion att leverera marknadsledande fastighetsrelaterade tjänster som bidrar till våra kunders framgång! Våra ca 105 000 anställda hjälper investerare, fastighetsägare och hyresgäster över hela världen och omsatte 2023 över 30 miljarder dollar. CBRE Global Workplace Solutions (GWS) är ett affärsområde inom CBRE som levererar integrerade tjänster inom fastighetsservice, projekt och rådgivning. Ersättning
