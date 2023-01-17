Electronics Technician
Scandinavian Radio Technology AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2023-01-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scandinavian Radio Technology AB i Stockholm
We are looking for someone with a keen interest in designing and constructing electronic and mechanical systems.
Job Description
The job as Electronics Technician at Scandinavian Radio Technology involves designing the electronics for our products and various test equipment using Computer Aided Design (CAD). You will be required to manually assemble prototypes and different equipment, such as test equipment, in our fully equipped workshop. You will be part of a small development department and work closely with software developers, mechanical designers and purchasers.
Profile
We are looking for someone with practical experience of manual assembly of mechanical and electronic equipment. This entails being comfortable handling electronic components, soldering and using workshop tools. You should also have experience designing electronics through the use of CAD software. Prior experience with the OrCad software suite is preferable, but not mandatory. You should be comfortable communicating in English both verbally and in writing. Swedish language competence is meriting but not mandatory.
What we can offer
We can offer you a challenging and interesting job, where you are encouraged to get hands-on and engage in problem solving. The job is technical in its nature and you will be given room to explore different solutions to the problems you are tasked with solving. You will be working as part of a small team where your will able to make real contributions towards the end product.
Who we are
We are a small company developing security and tracking equipment for the Nordic markets. We believe that product development benefits from allowing motivated individuals work in an exploratory fashion, while having a solid foundation to stand on. With an innovative and committed workforce and a close working relationship with our customers, we aim at becoming Scandinavia's foremost supplier of mobile alarm equipment in the B2B segment.
SRT was established in 2004 and from our office in Stockholm we manage product development, purchasing, warehousing and sales. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-31
E-post: jobb@srt.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scandinavian Radio Technology AB
(org.nr 556666-9544)
Krossgatan 18 (visa karta
)
162 50 VÄLLINGBY Jobbnummer
7349623