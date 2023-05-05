Electronics Engineer To Gems In Uppsala!
Do you have a technical background and previous experience in developing electronics? Do you also want to work with a product that saves lives? Then this could be the next step in your career! GEMS PET Systems is now looking for an electronics engineer for their tightly knit team in Uppsala. Apply for the position today as we work with ongoing selection!
GEMS PET Systems is part of GE Healthcare and world leading in the manufacturing of cyclotrons for PET cameras, which, with its unique technology, are used to detect cancer at an early stage. As an electronics engineer at GEMS, you get the chance to carry out significant work that makes a difference in the war against cancer.
In the role, you will work in a tightly knit team together with eight colleagues who all possess very high competence within their field. The team has a strong culture and the company as a whole is described as family-orientated where the employees take good care of each other. GEMS believes in freedom with responsibility and there is room for both new initiatives and to be independent. This role suits you who likes collaboration while also having a technical drive.
#
You are offered
• To work with an interesting and life-changing product
• High development potential
• Opportunity to influence your own work in an organization with short decision paths
The position is initially a consulting assignment via Academic Work with the goal that the consultant will be directly recruited by GEMS if the collaboration is appreciated by both parties. As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer great opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network and create valuable contacts for the future. Read more about our consulting offer.
In the role as an electronics engineer, you will mainly work with developing printed circuit boards and strategic decisions. For example, the duties consist of:
• Developing printed circuit boards
• Review of dravings
• To be a part in deciding the companys strategic technology path
• Participate in internal meetings
• Development of controlsystem
• Experience with similar tasks
• Erperience with FPGA-development and the programming language VHDL
• Good knowledge in ECAD, preferable, but not required in Cadence Allegro PCB design and Allegro Design Entry CIS (OrCad) schematic
• Good knowledge in Swedish and/or English, both spoken and written
As a person you are
• Collaborative
• Problem-solving
• Self-sufficient
Other information
• Start: As agreed
• Extent: Full-time
• Location: Uppsala
The recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and the customer's wishes is that all questions regarding the position will be handled by Academic Work. We go through the selection on an ongoing basis and the advert can be closed before the position is filled if we have moved on to the selection and interview phase.
At GE HealthCare, they see opportunity through innovation. At the company, they collaborate with their customers to fulfill healthcare's greatest potential through cutting-edge medical technology, intelligent devices and healthcare solutions. They create better tools that enable better patient care. Together, they not only build a healthier future, but live their purpose of creating a world where care has no borders. Please read more about the company at this link: https://www.gehealthcare.com/ Ersättning
