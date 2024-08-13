Electronics Engineer R&d, Mets
Do you want to make a change and be a part of creating a smarter and safer world for everyone? Are you looking for a stable employer with a long-term growth? We have delivered several groundbreaking products that have made an impact on perceived safety and look forward to pioneering many more. We offer you the opportunity to develop in your role at a world leading company using cutting edge technology.
At Axis we are now looking for Electronic Engineers to join us at our HQ in Lund, Sweden.
Who is your future team?
At Axis you will be a part of a fantastic R&D-team with colleagues who want to succeed with you. In our team, we work closely together, share our knowledge, and support each other in projects to develop and deliver world-class products!
Our electronics team consists of 11 engineers with broad and mixed competences and experience. You will develop electronics within four product areas (METS)
* Mechanical accessories
* Explosion protection cameras
* Thermal cameras
* Specialty Cameras
What you'll do here as an electronics engineer?
Together with project teammates you will work with camera electronics' hardware design & development; from concept development all the way to volume production. You will simulate and develop designs, and you will verify and validate the solution. You take part in cross functional project teams with other competence categories like software, mechanics, and product management.
The job involves requirements analysis, analog and digital circuit design, component selection, schematic capture (using Xpedition), PCB layout supervision, prototype verification and troubleshooting (including soldering and hands-on lab work), organizing certifications and production support.
Who are you?
Axis is characterized by being an unpretentious company based on strong core values and a unique team spirit. When joining Axis, you will notice the high level of ambition and how helpful and supportive everyone is towards each other. Therefore, we believe you are a team player with an open and generous attitude fueled by high personal ambitions.
You are passionate about electronics hardware design, and you possess a relevant university degree in the subject. Preferably, you have some years of experience in electronics engineering & design.
We believe you will be energized by seeing your concept materialize into a world class product, finally in the hands of the end customer.
What Axis have to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training and a personal mentor. Our team will support you, but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning "fika" every day, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
Axis is an organization that values creativity, sustainability, equality and inclusion and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis, our products, solutions, company culture, and what working at Axis is really like.
Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
If you have any questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Johannes Svanbäck:
This recruitment is handled solely by Axis Communications AB, and we politely but firmly decline all calls from recruitment and consulting companies regarding this position. Ersättning
