Electronics Engineer, Embedded Systems at Saab TransponderTech
Saab AB / Elektronikjobb / Linköping
2024-01-10
Embark on an exciting journey of innovation and growth with Saab TransponderTech, a leading player in the maritime sector. Join our dynamic team as we strive to enhance our market share, explore new segments, and uphold our exceptional profitability standards. With over 90% of global goods transported by sea, Saab TransponderTech is at the forefront, pioneering groundbreaking VDES technology that promises significant benefits for both the economy and the environment.
Saab TransponderTech makes 'World leading products for maritime safety and sustainability'.
Join Saab TransponderTech, a forefront leader in maritime technology, and immerse yourself in our innovative work in VDES technology, aimed at revolutionizing sea transportation with enhanced safety and sustainability. As we continue to push the boundaries with our advanced maritime safety products, we are on the lookout for an electronics engineer who not only shows meticulous attention to detail but also thrives in an environment that values innovation and collaborative teamwork.
Your Role at Saab TransponderTech:
In this role, you will be an integral part of our product development team, a group known for its proficiency in FPGA, embedded applications, electronics and mechanics. Your expertise will contribute to a specialized team in electronics design. This team's primary focus is on developing high-quality electronics for large-scale device production.
Your day-to-day responsibilities will be dynamic and varied. Part of your time will be devoted to the conceptual side of design, where you will create detailed schematics and circuit board layouts using tools like Altium Designer. The other portion of your day will be more hands-on, spent in our lab. Here, you will be engaged in the critical task of hardware evaluation, working through iterative design cycles that offer immediate feedback. This approach ensures that our products not only meet but exceed our high standards.
Your Profile:
We are seeking someone with a solid grounding in both digital and analog design. You should be adept at creating schematics and laying out circuit boards, with a proficiency in tools such as Altium Designer. Your role will also involve hands-on work in performance verification and hardware assembly, requiring a practical and meticulous approach to every task.
Excellent communication skills are essential, and fluency in both English and Swedish is required to thrive in our collaborative work environment. A relevant university degree or equivalent practical experience is a prerequisite. We value team players who are not just technically skilled but also motivated to uplift and inspire their colleagues.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
At Saab TransponderTech, you will be part of a dynamic and innovative team, contributing to projects that make a significant difference in maritime safety and sustainability. If you are ready to take on this challenging yet rewarding role, we would love to hear from you.
Explore more about AIS, VDES, and our other successful products:https://youtu.be/-xvTKKAVIPohttps://www.saab.com/maritime
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 20,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Read more about us here. If you are interested in what benefits you can take part of as an employee at Saab in Sweden, you can read more about them here
Business area Surveillance offers world-leading technology for monitoring and decision support to protect against threats. The portfolio covers radar systems, electronic warfare, combat systems as well as safety and security solutions.
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
