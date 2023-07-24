Electronics Engineer at Axis
Electronics Engineer
At Axis Communications we are passionate about creating a smarter and safer world! We have delivered several groundbreaking products and look forward to pioneering many more. Join our team and together we will innovate smart products for a greater future! Are you an electronics engineer ready for a new adventure? Join Axis at our HQ in Lund, Sweden!
Who is your future team?
At Axis we have twelve teams of talented and innovative electronics engineers. In our teams we work close together, share our knowledge and support each other. We are working cross functionally in projects to develop and deliver world class products!
What you'll do here as an Electronics Engineer:
As an electronics engineer at Axis you will work with product development in areas such as fixed cameras, PTZ-cameras, dome cameras or multichannel cameras. Cameras are, however, not our only product. Please visit https://www.axis.com/en-gb/products-and-solutions
to find out more!
In our project teams we work close together with mechanical engineers, firmware developer and many other internal functions such as quality, production and sourcing. You will be responsible for the electronic design in your product which includes schematics design, component selection including supplier contacts, testing, production support and certifications. You are a part of the project all the way from concept phase until the product is delivered to the market.
Are you interested in PCB design and layout? Axis has a separate team working with layout and CAD together with the electronics engineers in out projects.
Who are you?
You are an experienced or newly graduated engineer who is intrigued by electronics, has a huge technical interest and are excited about product development. You are stimulated by challenges and love to solve problem together with others.
What Axis have to offer:
You will have great colleagues that want to succeed together with you. We learn and develop through the work with our products and we are not afraid to try out new things! Internal courses and external development are also part of our work life. From you first day you will have a mentor colleague to help you find your way and tell you everything about working at Axis. At Axis we also have a great introduction program for new employees.
Interested in working at Axis?
