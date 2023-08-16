Electronics Engineer
Stoneridge Electronics AB / Elektronikjobb / Solna Visa alla elektronikjobb i Solna
2023-08-16
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stoneridge Electronics AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Örebro
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Stoneridge Electronics AB are now looking for Electronics Engineers.
As an Electronics Engineer, your main task will be to develop the electronics part of Stoneridge new development projects together with a team of electronics engineers. This includes, quotation work, concept development, schematic capture, simulation, PCB development and testing. As an Electronics Engineer you have many interfaces, both regional and globally such as customers, the manufacturing sites, procurement, mechanics and software team.
One of Stoneridge challenges is to design products for the harsh requirements in the automotive sector but at the same time cost effective and reliable. Their products have the latest technologies used in embedded systems where you will be an active in decisions in technology and system solutions in areas of complex analog and digital design, EMC, ESD and vehicle interfaces.
Qualifications and experience:
• Minimum a Bachelor 's degree or similar and at least 6 years of experience in development of electronics for embedded systems
• Experience from working within the automotive industry with an interest and understanding in vehicles and vehicle electronics
• Work experience within electronics development
• Experience of complex analog design, EMC, ESD, high speed signals, complex PCB-A and general digital design
• Knowledge of microcontrollers (MCUs) and power management circuits (PMICs)
• Solid knowledge in english, both oral and written, since this is our company language
• Meritorious experience is: PCB CAD experience RF knowledge Knowledge within telecom and modems
As a person you are;
• A strong team player with great communication skills
• You have a customer-oriented way of working
• Brilliant in problem solving and knows how to work independently, driving your work forward in a self-motivated way
Information about the position:
Job details: Fulltime, permanent position
Location: Solna, Stockholm
We offer
The office is very strategical located in Frösunda, nearby Mall of Scandinavia, with great communications and restaurants. We are about 150 employees in the office and we are all proud of our business culture characterized by a strong customer orientation, where we act with integrity and a team spirit where we all help and care about each other.
• Flexible, creative and exciting international work
• Opportunity to grow both professionally and personally
• Modern working conditions in our facilities in Solna
• Sport opportunities as floorball, tennis and badminton and wellness grant
• Travel opportunities and global expatriate possibilities
• Education and trainings
About us
Stoneridge, Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. The Company conducts its business in three segments: Electronics, Control Devices and PST. The core products of the Electronics segment include vehicle electrical power and distribution systems, and electronic instrumentation and information display products. The core products of the Control Devices segment include electronic and electrical switch products, control actuation devices and sensors. The PST segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of in-vehicle audio and video devices, electronic vehicle security alarms, convenience accessories, vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services primarily for the automotive and motorcycle industry. The Company operated in 25 locations in 12 countries. We are proud to supply products and systems to the majority of the most well-known Vehicle producers like Volvo, Scania, Daimler, MAN, Ford. Stoneridge Inc. has about 4500 employees worldwide and has a turnover of approximately 800 million USD. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stoneridge Electronics AB
(org.nr 556442-9388) Jobbnummer
8033467