Electronics Engineer
Knightec Group AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2025-04-24
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Knightec Group AB i Västerås
, Uppsala
, Södertälje
, Stockholm
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Why This Job Is for You
You want to drive innovation with sustainable and purposeful solutions - combining industrial know-how with digital expertise. At Knightec Group, you'll be part of creating impactful products in areas like advanced robotics and autonomous vehicles.
As an Electronics Engineer, you'll design and develop electrical systems from concept to production. Whether it's acting as an R&D partner for smaller companies or building next-gen tech for major companies, your work will help shape the future of electronics.
Responsibilities Shape the future of electronics - develop innovative solutions from idea to final product, where your expertise is key to success.
Lead technological development through collaboration - work closely with cross-functional teams to tackle complex challenges.
Make a real difference - create high-performing products that meet strict requirements and deliver for our customers.
Drive innovation in exciting industries - develop electronics for autonomous vehicles, advanced energy systems, and next-gen technologies.
Qualifications
At least 3 years of practical experience in electronics development - in design, layout, production, or verification. Technical expertise in one or more of the following areas:
PCB design
Low and high voltage design (VCA/VCB)
FPGA development
Charging systems
Electric motors and inverters
Battery technology and battery management systems
Experience with electronics design tools such as Altium, Cadence, or Mentor is a big plus.
A problem-solving mindset - you enjoy finding innovative solutions, collaborating with clients and colleagues, and working with complex products from concept to delivery.
An Exciting Journey with Knightec Group
Semcon and Knightec have joined forces as Knightec Group. Together, we are Northern Europe's leading strategic partner in product and digital service development. With a unique combination of cross-functional expertise and a holistic business understanding, we help our clients realize their strategies - from idea to complete solution.
Practical InformationThis is a permanent position with a six-month probationary period, located at our office in central Västerås, Kopparbergsvägen 11A. Travel to customers may occur. Start date as soon as possible or by agreement. Please submit your application as soon as possible, but no later than 2025-06-30. If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact Mikael Westh, Talent Acquisition Specialist. Note that due to GDPR, we only accept applications through our careers page. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Knightec Group AB
(org.nr 559384-1058), https://www.knightecgroup.com Arbetsplats
Knightec Group Kontakt
Mikael Westh mikael.westh@knightec.se Jobbnummer
9302028