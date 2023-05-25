Electronics Developer
Why should you want this job?
Because you, just like us, want to empower innovation of purposeful sustainable solutions and businesses. You want to do this with a reflective, forward-thinking, sustainable, and holistic approach where you combine a human-centered approach with industrial- and digital expertise.
In recent years, we have developed our own sensors for large manufacturing companies, where we have been involved from idea to finished flex PCBs. Smaller companies have used us as an R&D department to see what they can achieve with electronics, and we have built prototypes for fully and partially autonomous vehicles.
As Electronics developer you will play a key role in driving the technology forward within several different domains. You will be involved in the design of electrical systems where you will support Knightecs customers in the process of securing that the product meets all necessary requirements.
Who we are looking for
For this role, we are looking for you who have previous experience in electronics development. You understand the product development process and have more profound knowledge of at least one part of it, for example, design, layout, production, and verification.
We also like to see that you have experience in any or several of the following: VCA Design (Low voltage), VCB Design (High voltage), FPGA, charging, electrical motors, battery technology, battery management systems or inverters.
Experience in an electronics design program such as Altium, Cadence, and Mentor is a plus.
We are consultants in technology, digitalization, and leadership. We work to improve people's lives through game-changing solutions. We focus on sustainable and durable product development within edge cutting technology in both in-house projects and at customer sites. With around 900 engineers in 11 different cities across Sweden, we work with a broad client base within industries such as automotive, defense, and medtech. To be a consultant at Knightec isn't just a job; it is the way to build a career that you can be proud of!
Want to get to know your potential future manager, Johan Fahlgren
