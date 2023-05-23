Electronics designer Jönköping
About the job
We want to expand our team and help our customers make their projects a success. Today we are a team with an average of more than ten years of experience and we are experts in CAD tools, analog and digital construction, high-speed design , environmental tests, radio communication and IoT systems.
As a consultant at Together Tech, you become part of a modern technology company with a clear vision. Our journey began over 30 years ago and continues now with a stronger focus on innovating and developing for a better world!
We are looking for you who:
• Has at least three years of experience in hands-on electronics design.
• Has experience in analog and digital design within embedded systems.
• Is used to working with CAD and simulation tools.
• Has experience with environmental testing.
• Is familiar with various measuring instruments.
• Has experience in embedded C programming
• Has an academic degree in a relevant field.
• Has good knowledge of Swedish and English in both speech and writing.
Together Tech for sustainability
Through technical solutions, we make a difference and deliver on our core values through a passion for people, technology and innovation. In close cooperation with our customers, we work with assignments from idea to final product and carry out assignments on site.
To learn more about us, please visit our website www.togethertech.com.
(http://www.togethertech.com/)
Welcome to our world of consulting!
