Electronics designer
Etteplan Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-18
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Etteplan Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Halmstad
, Jönköping
, Ljungby
, Hylte
eller i hela Sverige
Etteplan is a leading technical consulting company shaping the industries of the future. We are over 4000 technology specialists within several industries, and we shape the innovations and developments of the future within a global business environment.
We are looking for passionate tech experts. Do you thrive in dynamic, fast-paced environments where innovation is the norm, not the exception? Then this role might be the right fit for you!
Your role
In this role as an electronics designer, you can expect to:
Carry out concept investigations and studies of future solutions, designs, and architectures
Participate in requirements breakdown and the specification of designs and systems
Design circuit boards for various parts of the vehicle's electronic and sensor systems. You will do this together with colleagues in microwave and power electronics, PCB designers, and mechanical design engineers, among others.
Test and verify the function and performance of the design in the lab
Troubleshoot and provide support during testing and integration of the product
Your profile
You are experienced and driven, and you enjoy working with complex challenges and taking things forward. You have a strong interest in technology and keep yourself up to date within your field. You combine a broader perspective with a hands-on approach and work well together with others to get things done.
We value personal qualities highly and are looking for someone who wants to continue developing in an environment where responsibility, commitment and teamwork are a natural part of everyday work.
To succeed in this role, you have:
A university degree, M.Sc. in Engineering, Licentiate, or Ph.D. in a relevant field
A few years of experience in the detailed design of advanced digital circuit boards with components such as FPGA/SoC, DDR memory, ADC/DAC, opto, etc., as well as local power converters
Industrial experience with CAD, preferably Cadence, Mentor, or similar.
A strong ability to express yourself in both speech and writing, in Swedish as well as English
Working as a Consultant at Etteplan
As a senior consultant at Etteplan, you will work on exciting and complex assignments where your experience truly makes a difference. You combine the security of a stable employer with the opportunity to contribute to projects that are both technically challenging and span industries that impact people's everyday lives and future. We see your experience as a key to finding smart, sustainable, and efficient solutions.
We offer an environment where you can continue to grow - whether you want to deepen your specialist expertise, lead projects, or act as an advisor. With us, you'll meet both junior talents and colleagues with long experience, and together we drive innovative solutions that benefit both customers and society.
Application and Next Steps
You apply by uploading your CV and answering a few short questions related to the position. Selection and interviews are conducted continuously, so don't hesitate to submit your application. The recruitment process begins with a phone interview and is followed by meetings with the responsible consulting manager and, if needed, additional colleagues. Our goal is to keep the process smooth so that together we can take the next step forward.
Do you feel that Etteplan is the right place for you? Submit your application today and become part of our team!
The summer period is here, and we have several open positions available during the holiday season. This typically means that we receive more applications than usual. As the selection process will take place during the first weeks of August, it may take a bit longer for us to get back to you regarding your status in the recruitment process.
Etteplan is a leading technical consulting company shaping the industries of the future. With a dynamic and inclusive work culture, we offer exciting assignments, diverse customer relationships and an environment where your ambition can flourish. We are over 700 technology specialists in Sweden who are passionate about technology and people. Together, we shape the innovations and developments of the future within a global business environment. With us, there are many opportunities for those who want to grow and develop in a forward-looking organization. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Etteplan Sweden AB
(org.nr 556526-0592)
413 29 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Etteplan Jobbnummer
9970122