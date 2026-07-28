Electronics Design Engineer
Assa Abloy AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Assa Abloy AB i Stockholm
, Järfälla
, Enköping
, Eskilstuna
, Norrköping
eller i hela Sverige
Own the electronics platform behind the next generation of connected wireless door locks.
Millions of people rely on secure access every day—often without giving the engineering behind it a second thought. As an Electronics Design Engineer at ASSA ABLOY, you'll lead the evolution of the hardware platform that powers our wireless lock portfolio, enabling engineering teams worldwide to build intelligent access solutions designed to perform reliably for years.
Why this role matters
The future of access control is connected. By combining embedded electronics, secure digital identities, wireless communication and cloud connectivity, we're transforming traditional door hardware into intelligent products that make everyday life safer and more convenient.
You'll play a central role in that transformation, guiding the evolution of the electronics reference platform used across our product portfolio. Your work will help engineers worldwide deliver innovative, scalable and reliable wireless access solutions that shape the future of secure access.
The role
You'll take technical ownership of the electronics reference platform that underpins our wireless lock products—from early concept through production, continuous improvement and long-term lifecycle management. Rather than focusing on a single product, you'll help shape a shared hardware foundation that enables multiple development teams across the world.
Working closely with hardware, firmware, quality and product specialists, you'll provide technical guidance, solve complex engineering challenges and ensure the reference design continues to evolve while maintaining the quality, reliability and manufacturability our customers expect.
What you'll work on
Lead the continuous improvement and innovation and component lifecycle management of the ASSA ABLOY's wireless lock electronics platform.
Design electronic hardware, including schematics, PCB layouts and reference designs for high-volume manufacturing.
Investigate hardware issues, perform root cause analysis and implement long-term design improvements.
Provide technical guidance, design reviews and platform support to engineering teams across multiple countries.
Perform DFM (design for manufacturing) and prepare documentation for mass production.
Support hardware verification production text definition, and product certification activities.
What will help you succeed
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electronics Engineering (or similar) with experience designing electronics for commercial products.
Hands-on experience across the hardware development lifecycle, including schematic capture, PCB layout, testing and design for manufacture.
Strong knowledge of embedded electronics, digital interfaces (SPI, I2C and UART) and EDA tools such as Altium Designer.
Understanding of EMI/EMC principles and confidence troubleshooting complex hardware challenges. Experience with RF, BLE, RFID/NFC or ultra-low-power design is beneficial.
Excellent communication skills, a collaborative mindset and the confidence to take ownership while supporting engineering teams worldwide.
Why ASSA ABLOY
At ASSA ABLOY, you'll combine the freedom to own critical technology with the opportunity to collaborate across a global engineering organisation. Your work will help shape products that millions of people trust every day, while giving you the autonomy, trust and support to continue growing your career.
Meaningful mission – Develop technology that secures homes, businesses, hospitals and public spaces around the world.
Innovation & scale – Work on advanced embedded electronics, wireless communication and connected access solutions used globally.
Autonomy & trust – Own a strategic electronics platform and influence technical decisions across international engineering teams.
Growth & development – Build your expertise through challenging engineering work, cross-functional collaboration and long-term career opportunities.
Work–life balance – Benefit from hybrid working, flexible ways of working and a collaborative Scandinavian culture built on trust.
Ready to shape the future of connected access?
If you're excited by the opportunity to shape a globally used electronics platform while combining hands-on electronics design with genuine technical influence, we'd love to hear from you.
Apply today—we review applications continuously.
We're committed to building diverse, inclusive teams and encourage applications from all who see themselves thriving here. To make sure your personal data stays protected, we do not review applications sent via email or post. If you have questions about the role or process, contact Léa Rein, Senior Talent Acquisition Business Partner.
Let's create a safer and more open world — together. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Assa Abloy AB
(org.nr 556059-3575)
Förmansvägen 11 3tr, Stockholm (visa karta
)
117 43 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Assa Abloy Opening Solutions Sweden AB Jobbnummer
10014093