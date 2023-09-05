Electronics Design Engineer
2023-09-05
Want to join an international scale-up with a passion for creating sustainable, user friendly solutions for electrical vehicles charging?
We are now looking for an Electronics Design Engineer for our Electronics Design Team. You are passionate about electronics design and want to become part of a creative team of electronic engineers, working with the latest tools and technologies to realize the best electric vehicle charging solutions of tomorrow.
Our PCBAs are designed in-house (both schematic and layout) and you will be working in all project development stages, in close collaboration with your team members and other disciplines like firmware, mechanics, project management, test & verification and operations. We are proud of our helpful and learning environment and expect you to grow and share your knowledge.
We expect you to:
• Being excited about learning more about detailed electronics design and EV-charging technology.
• Participate in concept, development, face-lift and maintenance projects. Doing component selection, schematic design, layout design and verification activities.
• Enjoy doing hands-on activities like debugging, evaluation and verification of electronics.
• Be a true team player, keen on establishing an atmosphere where people help each other to succeed and having fun at work.
Skills & qualifications:
• At least 5 years of experience in electronics development.
• A bachelor / master's degree in electrical engineering, mechatronics engineering, computer science or equivalent.
• Experience in component selection, schematic design, lab environment and performing electronics-related test.
What we offer:
• A chance to be part of a fast-growing company that develops EV smart charging products and services within the green tech industry.
• A great learning environment in a supporting team where we help each other and have the ability to getting things done with a can-do attitude.
• Possibility to grow within your role and take on bigger challenges.
We are continuously reviewing the applications, so do not hesitate to apply as soon as possible!
About Charge Amps
Charge Amps is a pioneering provider of charging solutions for electric vehicles. Through intelligent and sustainably produced products, Charge Amps accelerates the shift towards electric mobility. Charge Amps was founded in 2012 in Stockholm, Sweden. Today, the company has 140 colleagues, operates in nine countries and works toward end consumers, retailers and larger companies. Find out more at chargeamps.com Ersättning
