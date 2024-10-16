Electronic Hardware Designer
QRTECH is an Engineering House with expert capabilities within electronics design andembedded systems development,we believe in engineering for a better world. We are driven by curiosity and a deep desire to look beyond the horizon for new insights, ideas and possibilities, for our customers and ourselves. Here, you will have a chance to work with some of the latest technologies and equipment helping our customers to solve their problems.
You are given anopportunity to work and collaboratewith some of the most experienced engineers in theGothenburg area.In our facilities in Mölndal/Gothenburg we work in 350 m^2 state of the art laboratories; from electronics labs, integration and automated test labs to climate chambers and even an EMC lab. Our competence covers everything from system design, digital, analog, and power electronics and small IoT-units to complete electric drive system.
We are growing and are looking for dedicated engineers who want to be with us on our journey. With a long-term commitment from both sides,you will have an excellent opportunity for both professional and personal growth.
We are looking for you with
at least oneyear, or more,of relevant experience in electronic development (either system design, digital, analog and/or power electronics).
experience of electronic design (PCB-level), design verification, requirement handling, documentation and layout.
excellent English language skills, both spoken and written, knowledge of Swedish is an advantage.
As a person you are
a team player and communicate well with others
prestige less and with a can-do attitude
open minded and curious
genuinely technical interested and have a track record of working with projects on your spare time
