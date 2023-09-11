Electronic Engineer Senior
We don't just build technology. We build hope.
Here at Elekta, you will make a difference. We design and build technology used to treat cancer patients worldwide. Join us to build technology that brings hope for everyone dealing with cancer.
What you'll do at Elekta
To further invest in the innovation of tomorrow's radiotherapy solutions, we are now recruiting a Senior Electronics Engineer to our team. The position is located at Elekta's head office in Stockholm, Sweden.
In this position, you will be part of a team with skilled engineers designing electronics and associated electrical infrastructure in our future radiation therapy products. You will be contributing to areas like:
Analog and digital electronics PCBA design
Power electronics
Electrical design and installation
EMC
Electrical safety
Servo controlled DC motors
FPGA programming
You will take part in the whole development cycle from requirements analysis, design, risk analysis (safety), implementation, test, and documentation. Your team is part of an international and cross functional program working according to Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe).
The right stuff
We are in search of a creative, fun, and smart new colleague looking for an opportunity to truly make an impact.
Your team works with a broad set of tasks and responsibilities and enjoys working on system level as well as digging into the details as well as working practically hands-on in the labs and test sits. We think you do too!
What you bring
To be a suitable candidate for this position we think you have a master's degree of Science in Electrical Engineering, or similar. It is meriting if you have prior experience of working in a regulated industry, preferably in the medical sector. You are highly proficient in English, both written and spoken.
We are looking for a team player with a can-do attitude who want to innovate and keep pioneering cancer care together with us.
What You'll Get
In this role, you will work for a higher purpose; hope for everyone dealing with cancer, and for everyone regardless of where in the world, to have access to the best cancer care. In addition to this, Elekta offers a range of benefits.
Market Salary
Parental salary subsidy
TGL -Group life insurance
Wellness contribution
Private healthcare insurance
TFA -Occupational injury insurance
Additional life and accident insurances
Pension Plan
Subsidized lunch
Long Term Disability Insurance
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
We are an equal-opportunity employer
We are an equal-opportunity employer. We evaluate qualified applicants without regard to race, colour, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, national origin, disability, veteran status, or any other protected characteristic.
About Elekta
As a leader in precision radiation therapy, Elekta is committed to ensuring every patient has access to the best cancer care possible. Elekta is a proud innovator and supplier of equipment and software used to improve, prolong, and save the lives of people with cancer and brain disorders.
More than 6,000 hospitals worldwide rely on Elekta technology. We openly collaborate with customers to advance sustainable, outcome-driven, and cost-efficient solutions to meet evolving patient needs, improve lives and bring hope to everyone dealing with cancer. To us, it's personal, and our global team of 4,700 employees combines passion, science, and imagination to profoundly change cancer care. We don't just build technology, we build hope.
Elekta is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with a presence in more than 120 countries, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.
