Electronic Engineer, Linköping

Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as ourElectronic Engineer,
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Job Description:
Location: Linköping/NorrköpingRemote Work: NoStart Date: November 1, 2024End Date: April 30, 2025 (with the possibility of extension)
Overview:We are seeking a skilled Electronics Engineer to join our team. In this role, you will be responsible for the development and customization of electronic systems for products designed to operate under extreme conditions. Your work will involve both analog and digital electronics, conducting electronic investigations related to product maintenance, EMC, FPGA programming, and testing within our well-equipped laboratory environments.
You will participate in technically advanced projects that demand high performance and reliability. This role requires the ability to work both independently and collaboratively, allowing you to take significant responsibility and influence the functionality and quality of the final product.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and adapt electronic systems to meet stringent performance requirements.
Conduct electronic investigations for product maintenance and reliability.
Design and implement both analog and digital electronic circuits.
Perform FPGA programming and testing in the company's laboratory.
Collaborate with project teams to deliver solutions that meet high standards for performance and reliability.
Communicate effectively with team members and stakeholders to ensure alignment on project objectives.
Requirements:
Degree in Electronics Engineering or a related field.
3-7 years of relevant experience in electronics development and project work.
Proven ability to deliver solutions that meet high-performance and reliability standards.
Strong communication skills, with proficiency in both spoken and written Swedish and English.
Swedish citizenship and successful security clearance are required.
Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now &Please feel free to reach me at shivani@vipas.se
& contact me at +46 727635140.
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
