Electromobility Technical Trainer
2023-06-21
Tomorrow is here, ready to join in?
Electromobility is here, truly in the market, and we are now ramping up our service market capability to support and care for our OEM customers and their customers and in the long term our Dealers. Want to be a part of it?
This is us, your new colleagues
Volvo Penta, Industrial Business Unit (IBU), Service Market Competence Development is advancing with a new role, an electromobility technical trainer.
You will be part of a competent and committed team responsible for executing and delivering technical training to our industrial network consisting of dealers and OEM's (Original Equipment Manufacturer). We are always in close collaboration with colleagues in other parts of Industrial Business Unit, especially with the Global Electromobility Technical Support Team but also the central functions and our globally distributed Market Units. We work from the head office in Gothenburg and thrive in a truly multicultural global environment. Together with the rest of the team you will be a key player when continuously improving our way of working with technical training.
This is how you could make an impact
Volvo Penta knows the importance of building a life cycle relation with our customers, as we believe this is the key to success. One important part of this relation is the focus on Competence Development.
The move to digitalized training has already begun, and it will be a priority on your agenda to effectively integrate traditional training requirements with the advantages offered by new technology.
Since our OEM's and dealers operate all over the world a requirement is flexibility to be able to travel to their sites. We anticipate that you will find pleasure in working across various cultures and arenas, conducting virtual training session with our OEM's, while also be prepared to facilitate instructor-led training on site for one of our dealers.
As a Electromobility Technical Trainer you will:
Continuously improve training programs within your area of expertise
Be the voice of the Competence Development Team in coming pilots and projects connected to Electromobility
Play an important role in developing training material
Transfer the knowledge in various ways towards our OEMs, dealers and to some extent our Service Market employees
Action minded, fast paced with passion for customer success
Who are you, do we have a match?
As your background and characteristics, you probably also recognize yourself in:
Technical education, Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or equivalent experience
Skilled in electrotechnology and/or electromechanics
Knowledge of engine and transmission engineering
Teaching, communication, coaching and presentation skills
Workshop experience or knowledge is appreciated
Good knowledge of technical English
Multiple languages are an advantage, both written and spoken
Strong supporter of Digitalization
Strong networking skills, always eager to learn more and in return a knowledge sharer
How to let us know you are a match and interested in joining our team, or if you have any questions
Don't wait, come on in with your application, recruitment has started and will continue continuously going forward.
Kindly note due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
For further information, please contact:
Maria Hermansson
Head of Competence Development Service Market Industrial
