Electromobility Design Engineers

ARE YOU READY TO TAKE THE NEXT STEP IN YOUR CAREER? ALTEN IS LOOKING FOR ENGINEERS WITH AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY EXPERIENCE!
ALTEN Stockholm are currently looking for a Battery engineers to join our team within Automotive. We believe you have solid experience from battery development. As Engineer for Battery Systems you are expected to be the expert on battery technology, charging infrastructure and electric propulsion, moreover you are expected to be deeply involved in design, prototyping, and testing of the battery.
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
Every employee is equally valuable in the success of ALTEN! We believe in growing together by offering opportunities, development and togetherness. ALTEN operates in several different industries, having a wide variety of assignments, coaching managers and training through ALTEN Academy, which means that it will always be possible to develop at ALTEN. Your wishes will guide your way forward.
As a consultant, you will get the genuine team feeling at your assignment but also a wonderful togetherness at ALTEN. Through our different internal networks, such as Women@ALTEN and ALTEN Sports you will get the opportunity to drive topics and activities that are close to your heart. At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances and wellness grants.
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS
CAD design, Lead Design, Project Management, Test Engineering experience within electromobility
Experience from EV engines, EV transmission, DC/DC converters etc
Familiar with ISO standards for electrical components, functional safety
HV Battery experience, Battery packs, BMS design, Battery testing, Charging infrastructure etc
Power electronics and/ or HV electrical component experience
Knowledge within Catia
Bachelor/ Master of Science degree
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest technology and IT consulting companies with over 57,000 employees in nearly 30 countries. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the value chain of the most prestigious companies in all sectors, such as Automotive, Defense, Energy & Environment, Industry, Public services & Government and Life Sciences. In Sweden, we are about 1300 committed employees with 9 offices in 9 cities - from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north.
For the fifth year in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
