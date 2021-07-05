Electromechanical Engineer - Northvolt AB - Elektronikjobb i Stockholm

Do you have what it takes to enable the future of energy? Northvolt is right now looking for a Mechanical Engineers familiar with mechanical and electrical design to join its Battery Systems department. You will be given the opportunity to be a part of li-ion battery packs and system's development for a variety of demanding applications such as industrial, energy storage and automotive. As the market is growing and new segments open up, we look forward to expanding our team to pursue new opportunities!We are searching for Electromechanical Engineers with a few years work experience. You are someone who has good understanding of production processes and can be involved in full cycle of integration and development of power electronics enclosures. You preferably have experience with Battery Systems development and integration within the automotive or similar industries. You are familiar with products carrying hazardous voltage levels where safety is the most important aspect. You are familiar with Busbar design and Harness routing. You are comfortable with using DFMEA as a working method. As a person, you are flexible, aware of quality, and an individual who enjoys a highly dynamic workplace. You have structured mindset with a strong personal drive.At Northvolt we all work tightly together with a low level of hierarchy, and we encourage different backgrounds and level of experience. What we all have in common is that we are bold, passionate and in whatever area we are working in we do it with excellence. Do you have what it takes to be a part of our team?Education/Experience- A degree in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering/BSc or similar educational background- +2 years of mechanical design experience of integration of electrical components and designing HV busbars and harness routing- Curious, technically educated and with a strong "can do" attitudeSpecific Skills/AbilitiesHighly organized and result-drivenExceptionally good negotiation and problem-solving skillsHas a can do attitude and an entrepreneurial spiritAbility to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time managementAbility to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independentlyAbility to work in a high profile and often high pressured international environmentQualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humorPassionate & purpose drivenExcellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plusNorthvolt makes green batteries for a blue planet. Affordable cells and high-quality battery systems. All manufactured with a record-low carbon footprint. Purposely built to provide Europe with the opportunity to switch to renewable energy - efficiently and entirely.To accomplish this, we do things differently. We design, manufacture, and recycle everything under one roof. We even build our own factories. All this is incredibly challenging and requires us to think in unconventional ways. We're constantly experimenting, learning and adapting to make batteries so great - they will one day make oil history.Northvolt is growing fast. We're staffing our international office in Stockholm, our R&D facility, Northvolt Labs, in Västerås, as well as our Gdansk facility for production of battery systems. We're also hiring for our two gigafactories: Northvolt Ett in Skellefteå, Sweden, and Northvolt Zwei in Salzgitter, Germany. We want to work with smart individuals from all disciplines. Strong individuals that truly want to make a positive impact on the future. Those of us already on board share a passion for our mission. We're prepared to work hard in pursuit of excellence. We enjoy the ride and our main drive is to make a difference for real. As a team, we're dedicated to thinking new, working hard and having fun.