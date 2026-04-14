Electromagnetic Engineer
Roxtec International AB / Elektronikjobb / Karlskrona Visa alla elektronikjobb i Karlskrona
2026-04-14
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Roxtec International AB i Karlskrona
, Ronneby
eller i hela Sverige
Roxtec is the world-leading developer and manufacturer of modular-based sealing solutions for cable and pipe penetrations. Our flexible system is used within everything from the energy industry through to shipbuilding to protect life and assets from risk factors such as fire, gas and water. Roxtec is a rapidly growing group serving customers in more than 80 markets. Read more on www.roxtec.com
(http://www.roxtec.com).
Do you want to work with advanced electromagnetics in products that protect life and critical infrastructure worldwide? At Roxtec, you will be part of a highly specialized team where theory meets practical testing and real-world impact.
Your role
As an Electromagnetic Engineer, you work with electric and magnetic phenomena in Roxtec's multi-cable transit solutions. As part of the Electromagnetics team within Global Products, you collaborate closely with specialists, engineers and test technicians, combining development, testing and verification of electromagnetic performance and resistance to water, gas and fire, for both new and existing solutions.
How you contribute at Roxtec
• Plan and lead product tests in internal and external laboratories
• Perform electric and magnetic tests in close collaboration with cross-functional teams
• Act as a technical expert in development projects and provide electromagnetic expertise
• Evaluate test results and suggest product improvements
• Analyze and develop test methods and techniques
• Actively contribute to the development and improvement of the electromagnetic laboratory
Your qualifications
• University degree in electronics or equivalent technical background
• Experience and understanding of electrical, magnetic or EMC testing and fields
• Strong analytical skills and a structured, collaborative way of working in cross-functional and international teams
• Fluent English, written and spoken
• Valid driver's license (minimum B)
Experience with Roxtec products, as well as knowledge of LabVIEW and experience with Comsol Multiphysics, are considered valuable assets for this role.
The engineer we believe you are
A curious and solution-oriented engineer who enjoys understanding why things work - and why they sometimes don't. You thrive on collaboration, take responsibility, and contribute ideas that improve both products and ways of working. Speed, simplicity and flexibility are guiding principles that feel natural in the way you work. Read more about our Core Values here (https://www.roxtec.com/en/about-us/about-roxtec/roxtec-core-values/).
What we offer you
• A technically advanced role in a global organization, with real impact on today's and tomorrow's solutions
• Close collaboration with specialists across several engineering disciplines
• The opportunity to work hands-on with and solve complex technical challenges
• Opportunities to grow with us through continuous learning, collaboration, and knowledge sharing in a supportive environment
Business travel is a natural part of the role.
Application
If you have questions regarding the position, please contact Mikael Grudd, Manager Electromagnetics, Global Products, +46?455?38?33?01 or Elin Jurjaks, HR Manager Sweden, +46 733 31 31 89. Selection and interviews are conducted continuously, so please send your application as soon as possible, and no later than 2026-05-06. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "SE26-20". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Roxtec International AB
(org.nr 556370-8063)
Verkövägen 96 (visa karta
)
317 65 KARLSKRONA Jobbnummer
9854657