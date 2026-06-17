Electrician to Support a Global Data Center
Ice Point Enterprises AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Gävle Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Gävle
2026-06-17
, Älvkarleby
, Sandviken
, Ockelbo
, Ovanåker
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ice Point Enterprises AB i Gävle
ICE POINT ENTERPRISES is looking for several Data Center Technicians for a long-term assignment in Gävle.
As a Data Center Technician, you will work with installation, maintenance, and troubleshooting of servers and IT equipment in a modern data center environment.
Responsibilities
Install and replace server hardware
Troubleshoot technical issues
Perform equipment maintenance
Manage cabling and labeling
Complete quality checks and documentation
Requirements
Interest in IT and technology
Good problem-solving skills
Ability to communicate in English
Experience in IT, hardware, electrical work, or a similar technical field is an advantage
Valid driver's license is required
What We Offer
Full-time employment
Initial probationary employment with ICE POINT ENTERPRISES
Opportunity to work in a world-class technical environment
Training and career development opportunities
Ongoing recruitment and immediate start available
Location: Gävle, Sweden
Apply today by sending your CV. Interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-17
E-post: faktura@icepoint.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Data Center Technician - Gävle". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ice Point Enterprises AB
(org.nr 559501-9927), https://www.linkedin.com/company/ice-point-enterprises/
Södra Skeppsbron 19 (visa karta
)
802 87 GÄVLE Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
Abir Jawad faktura@icepoint.se Jobbnummer
9968967