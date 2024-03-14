Electrician
Are you an electrician looking to be part of the future of electric boats industry? Now is your chance to be part of Candela's unique and exciting growth phase!
About the company
Candela's ultimate purpose is to speed up the transition to fossil fuel-free lakes and oceans. We strive to re-think efficiency in marine transportation to radically push the performance boundaries of electric boats and ships.
By combining sensors, computers and advanced submerged hydrofoils, our electric craft fly above the water, reaching speeds and range previously attained only by fossil fuel powerboats.
Due to the launch of the C-8 and an increased demand of our boats we are scaling up the pace in production and are looking for Production workers to our hull, deck, and other carbon fibre parts production teams. The job is focusing on processing of carbon fibre components in different work methods, including vacuum infusion.
Job description
Core responsibilities:
• Work in the electrical workshop with pre-assembly of in-house designed electrical components.
• Work in the boats with installation of electrical components and cables.
• Become a master of the complete electrical system belonging to the most advanced serial produced leisure boats today containing in-house designed electronics, high-voltage drive-train, and a various flight control sensors.
• Drive continuous improvement activities in quality, cycle times, cost reduction and process improvement.
Join a stellar team
By bringing together some of the world's brightest researchers and engineers, we are pushing the boundaries of marine transportation. We take great pride in building engagement within our teams. Our internal motto is "with a revolutionary spirit and kindness", which translates into an open and honest work environment - work is hard but fun.
We are a 100-strong, multinational team of experts within dynamic modelling, hardware design, hydrodynamics, control theory, machine learning, structural engineering work and production to build the next generation of waterborne transport.
Location: At the production facility in Rotebro, Sollentuna. Candela also have a production facility in Gåshaga, Lidingö. You need to be prepared to work from both facilities.
Your profile
You have strong problem-solving skills and the ability to stay thorough and focused by being organized and well structured. You enjoy interacting with people with a wide range of backgrounds and experience and have the ability to motivate and achieve results through others. And most importantly, you think the products we are developing and producing are really cool.
To be successful in the role:
• You have experience and knowledge in working with a wide range of electrical systems.
• You are used to using and understanding electrical schematics.
• You have experience or at least a strong interest in EV systems
• Experience of working with 400+ voltage systems.
It is a bonus if you have:
• Experience of working with CAN Buss NMEA 2000.
• Experience from working in the boating industry.
Application process
This is initially a consulting assignment for six months via Skill with good opportunities for extension or direct employment by Candela. Selection is ongoing, therefore we recommend submitting an application process as soon as possible.
For questions regarding the position, please contact the responsible recruiter, Clara Kindahl, clara.kindahl@skill.se
.
Warmly welcome with your application!
