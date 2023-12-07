Electrician
Here at Candela, we strive to re-think efficiency in marine transportation to radically push the performance boundaries of electric boats and ships.
After launching Candela C-7, Europe's currently best-selling electric boat, we just launched Candela C-8, the first electric boat intended for high volume production. We are also venturing into public transport with the revolutionary foiling P-12 ferry, built for the city of Stockholm.
Core responsibilities:
Work in the electrical workshop with pre-assembly of in-house designed electrical components.
Work in the boats with installation of electrical components and cables.
Become a master of the complete electrical system belonging to the most advanced serial produced leisure boats today containing in-house designed electronics, high-voltage drive-train, and a various flight control sensors.
Drive continuous improvement activities in quality, cycle times, cost reduction and process improvement.
Who are you?
You have strong problem-solving skills and the ability to stay thorough and focused by being organized and well structured. Most importantly, you think the products we are developing and producing are really cool.
To be successful in the role:
You have experience and knowledge in working with a wide range of electrical systems.
You are used to using and understanding electrical schematics.
You have experience or at least a strong interest in EV systems
Experience of working with 400+ voltage systems.
It is a bonus if you have:
Experience of working with CAN Buss NMEA 2000.
Experience from working in the boating industry.
Start date: As soon as possible
Scope: Full-time
Location: Rotebro.
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
