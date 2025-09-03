Electrician -Meltshop area
2025-09-03
Electrician - Meltshop area
Location: Boden
Are you ready to work with some of the most advanced electrical systems in heavy industry? At Stegra, we're proving that sustainable steel production is possible - and as an Electrician, you'll be at the heart of making it happen. This is your chance to use your skills to keep cutting-edge equipment running smoothly, solve complex challenges, and contribute directly to building a greener future for steel.
A bit about the role
At Stegra, we're not just building a plant - we're proving that sustainable industry is possible. And to do that, we need people like you. As an Electrician in our Meltshop team, you'll be part of the Electrical Maintenance unit, reporting to the Electrical Maintenance Manager while working with some of the most demanding and powerful systems in steelmaking. Your role will be key in ensuring safe, reliable, and efficient operations by carrying out preventive and corrective maintenance on low- and medium-voltage systems that keep the meltshop running smoothly.
What you'll do:
Perform preventive and corrective electrical repairs and maintenance in low- and medium-voltage systems.
Troubleshoot electrical issues using tests, technical diagrams, and drawings to identify and correct faults.
Program and configure electrical control systems.
Inspect, repair, and replace transformers, circuit breakers, wiring, fixtures, and other electrical components.
Contribute to the optimization of maintenance programs and train operators in basic maintenance tasks.
Ensure safe working conditions through Lock Out-Tag Out procedures and good housekeeping practices.
(Optional duty) Participate in Stegra's internal rescue team after specialized training and medical clearance.
What you'll bring:
Significant experience in heavy industry; experience in the steel production industry is highly advantageous.
Secondary education in electrical engineering or equivalent qualification.
Strong understanding of industrial automation systems (preferably Siemens or Honeywell).
Documented qualifications in workplace safety and health (e.g., ESA / OHSA) and knowledge of Swedish/EU safety standards.
Ability to work independently with precision and to handle shift work.
Good knowledge of English; Swedish is a plus.
Willingness to take part in specialized rescue service training (previous experience is a plus).
What you'll get:
If you're passionate about making a real difference and contributing to a more sustainable future, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a driven and ambitious team. Here, you can help shape the future of steel production while growing your own career in a company that values inclusion, collaboration, and personal development. We believe our success starts with our people - and together, we're building a greener tomorrow.
A permanent position in one of Sweden's most exciting industrial projects.
Competitive salary and benefits package in line with Union-negotiated agreements.
25 days of annual leave, in accordance with Swedish labor standards.
Full relocation support, including housing assistance, travel arrangements, and relocation compensation.
Visa sponsorship where applicable.
Modern, purpose-built facilities in Boden with a focus on safety, sustainability, and innovation.
A supportive and inclusive work environment where everyone is encouraged to grow and thrive.
Working in Boden
Our Boden site is right in the heart of a growing green industrial hub in Northern Sweden. It's where we're building one of the world's most modern, sustainable steel plants. With just a 10-minute commute from town, you'll be close to both cutting-edge technology and the everyday convenience of community life.
Your application
Studies show that women and underrepresented groups often hesitate to apply unless they meet every requirement. At Stegra, we're building an impact-driven, sustainable company - and we need a diverse, inclusive team to make it happen.
If you share our passion but don't meet every qualification, we encourage you to apply anyway. You might be the perfect fit for this role, or another as we grow.
About Stegra
Stegra is on a mission to change the global steel industry by producing green hydrogen, iron, and steel - with the goal of eliminating CO2 emissions. Instead of coal, we use green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity, meaning our primary emissions will be water and heat.
By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitized, and sustainable plant in Boden, Northern Sweden - currently under construction. But this is just the beginning. Our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize industries beyond steel, paving the way for a cleaner future.
If you encounter any challenges when you are sending your application, please contact us on BlueCollarHiring@stegra.com
and we will be happy to help. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stegra Boden AB
(org.nr 559305-4918) Jobbnummer
9490791