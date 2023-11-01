Electrical System Engineer/Wiring Harness Engineer, Automotive
2023-11-01
mCUB is looking for a new employee with electrical background and automotive experience.
The work to be performed is electrical systems and wiring harness design within high and low voltage.
It is important that you have leading experiences from EDS projects within the Automotive industry.
Requirements:
You have documentetd work experience from wiring harness design or design of electrical systems as a designer.
You have documentetd work experience from either automotive or defence industry.
You are fluent in English language and have a social personality.
You are experienced in either Catia V5/V6 or CREO or IPS.
