Electrical System Engineer, Low Voltage
2024-03-18
A Snapshot of Your Day
We are looking for an ambitious Electrical Engineer who can ignite change and has the desire and skills to energize society and make tomorrow different today!
This is an exciting time at Siemens Energy, and we intend to play our part in leading the energy transformation through the development of greener products that support the decarbonization of oil and gas operations, and products that can be diversified into new energy markets.
The success of our business depends on our people and this position represents an opportunity to join a thriving environment.
You will be part of a vibrant workforce and will be involved in all aspects of bringing new products to market, from the initial concept through to product launch.
How You'll Make an Impact
Your principal role will be to provide order specific solutions to different customers around the world from a low voltage perspective. This ranges from power gen and mechanical driven solutions at land and sea.
You will be a part of the project team in collaboration with other Electrical Engineers, responsible for different areas.
* Providing solutions according to project timelines, helping us deliver good quality control to our customers.
* Main areas will include freq converters, batteries, circuit diagrams, switchgears, starting system & start motor and more.
* Communication with other disciplines.
* Technical curiosity.
* You want to challenge yourself and your co-workers in order to strengthen our position on the market.
What You Bring
* Electrical engineering background.
* A strong technical interest and problem-solving abilities.
* Strong work ethic, able to work of own initiative and ability to be proactive.
* Professional and self-motivated team player with focus on communication and interpersonal skills.
* Happy to challenge assumptions and generate imaginative and innovative ideas.
* Conversant with standard software packages i.e. Teamcenter and Microsoft Office.
* Working experiences in tools such as Comos is meritable.
* Understanding of the ATEX demands.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 94,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://bitly.ws/ZFwV
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
