Electrical System Architect
Techster Solutions AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-09-02
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Techster Solutions AB i Göteborg
, Jönköping
, Växjö
, Linköping
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Techster Solutions befinner i dagsläget sig i en spännande tillväxtfas och söker nu fler kollegor, inledningsvis dig med minst 3+ års erfarenhet och som kan stärka teamet.
Du kan förvänta dig en omväxlande miljö, dagarna kan se väldigt olika ut - men en sak är säkert, här får du använda dina kompetenser och sätter själv gränsen för hur mycket du vill utvecklas. Som ett kunskapsbolag är det viktigt för oss att våra specialister delar med sig av sin kompetens och får kollegorna att växa.
Rollbeskrivning:
Our client in the automotive industry is currently seeking an Electrical System Architect.
As a member of our client's Fault Tracing and Development team, you will be responsible for designing product architecture and setting the requirements needed to secure an effective and efficient end-to-end fault tracing workflow for Service Providers. You will work cross-functionally across the organization, from the concept stage to the after-market. By understanding end-user product performance with Fault Tracing methods and tools, you will leverage your knowledge and experience in driving or assisting in architecture, system, and product design. You will have the ability to adapt solutions to the latest and future developments such as connectivity, electrification, mobility, and autonomous drive solutions.
As part of our client's Service Business, your focus will be on the Service Provider and the customer service experience. You will bring value by understanding the Service Provider's needs from both a business and end-user perspective, effectively communicating these needs, and driving architectural, system, and product changes. You will balance current and future needs to ensure that the solutions delivered are sustainable, scalable, and aligned with the client's Service Business strategy. You will be an expert in helping Service Providers solve customer problems and translating needs from multiple stakeholders into technical solutions within a coherent architecture.
Main Responsibilities:
Understand the workshop's need for fault tracing, including its motives and incentives.
Design the end-to-end workflow in terms of products and capabilities.
Define and maintain requirements for relevant functions, systems, and components to support the necessary products and capabilities.
Create and maintain a function development roadmap to meet future technology and needs.
Monitor the performance and end-user experience of fault tracing products.
Support product teams in design and implementation to align products with the intended end-to-end workflow.
Coordinate architecture and system design with Solution and System architects.
Assist in the design of on-board and off-board diagnostic capabilities for specific functions or systems.
Define test cases and set up templates for verification of fault tracing products.
Qualifications:
Senior experience in network telecommunications, telematics, and connectivity solutions.
Senior experience in automotive diagnostics technology and methodology.
Experience in use case design and requirements engineering.
Expertise in electronics.
Field experience in performing diagnostics/fault tracing.
Experience or expertise in business development.
Experience or expertise in verification of diagnostics/fault tracing products.
Experience or expertise in automotive aftermarket operations (meritorious).
Experience in using tools like CarWeaver, Confluence, JIRA, and MIRO (meritorious).
Ansökan Tror du att du är Techster Solutions nästa stjärna? Tveka då inte att skicka in din ansökan redan nu. Urval sker löpande och tillträde sker enligt överenskommelse.
Arbetsplats och kulturVi är ett entreprenördrivet IT företag, med både produktkunskap och försäljning (Techster AB) och konsultativa tjänster (Techster Solutions AB). Det innebär att vi är mycket öppna för nya tekniska lösningar, kunskapsutbyte och ständigt lärande. Att ha roligt och samtidigt behålla den familjära andan utan hierarkier är lika viktigt.
Vi vill skapa det konsultbolag som du alltid velat jobba för, men kanske inte hittat ännu. Redan idag har vi en blandning av seniora och yngre medarbetare, såväl som män och kvinnor. Det vill vi fortsätta att bygga på. Så välkommen med din ansökan! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Techster Solutions AB
(org.nr 559163-1659) Arbetsplats
Techster Solutions Kontakt
Tufan Göker tufan@techstersolutions.se Jobbnummer
8875029