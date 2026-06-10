Electrical Supervisor
Aktiebolaget Tetra Pak / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Lund
2026-06-10
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aktiebolaget Tetra Pak i Lund
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good – protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of – for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Development & Technology IBE (Industrial Base Engineering) is developing and implementing standardized manufacturing equipment and processes for our converting factories, enabling Tetra Pak to deliver competitive and sustainable packaging solutions now and for the future. Our automation teams support converting factories all over the world with installation projects aiming for increased output, quality and efficiency.
We are now looking for an Electrical Supervisor/designer, who will plan and lead installation and commissioning of our industrial base and to support with some electrical design support in between different implementation projects.
This is a permanent position based in Lund, Sweden. The position will involve up to 60% international travel to our converting factories and suppliers.
What you will do
It's your responsibility to ensure that electrical projects are carried out as efficiently and safely as possible. To accomplish this, an electrical supervisor will carry out many tasks. They are responsible for planning and scheduling projects, including estimating the time and materials needed to complete them. Individuals in this role will also oversee the work of electricians while they're on the job and provide them with assistance or guidance when necessary.
Your tasks will include assigning contractors on jobs, maintaining records of electrical jobs, and providing guidance to those who you supervise. Your role will also involve preparing our team to work on electrical projects. Some of the tasks that you will complete in this area include planning and scheduling projects, estimating the time and materials needed to complete them, and maintaining proper documentation of the work that is completed.
Main responsibilities:
Plan and schedule projects.
Estimate the time and materials needed to complete projects.
Maintain records and documentation relating to the ongoing completion of projects.
Supervise electricians as they work, providing guidance and instruction as needed.
Ensure that work complies with all safety requirements.
Perform electrician tasks as needed.
Electrical Design and secure correct documentation is delivered.
We believe you have
3-5 years of experience in leading electrical installation/commissioning projects on customer sites.
Technical engineering degree in Mechanical, Electrical, Automation, Chemical, Process or Food
Engineering areas or equivalent experience.
A structured, proactive, and well-organized approach to project tasks.
Fluency in English is required. Knowledge of additional languages is a plus.
Ability to travel globally, for more than 50% of the time.
You are self-driven, decisive and highly motivated person that are independent in your work.
You gets energized by making things happen. You have excellent communications skills and building relationships is something that comes naturally to you. You are driven by customer-centricity and your strength is having a strong business acumen.
If you believe you tick the boxes, even if not all, we would love to receive your application!
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
To know more about the position contact hiring manager, Johan Gabrielsson .
If you have any questions about your application, please contact Yvonne Cooke at yvonne.cooke@tetrapak.com
.
For trade union information contact Akademikerklubben Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320.
A background check may be performed on the final candidate as part of the recruitment process.
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aktiebolaget Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings gatan (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
9957886