Electrical Site Engineer (Electrical Engineer)
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial / Elektronikjobb / Boden Visa alla elektronikjobb i Boden
2024-02-21
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial i Boden
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
H2GS AB will establish a new plant in Boden, Sweden for the production of green steel ("H2GS Project"). Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a leading contractor and shall carry out certain civil and installation works in the H2GS Project.
In this respect, we are looking for an Electrical Site Engineer (Electrical Engineer) to join our team in Boden, Sweden. The qualifications for the position and your job description are described below:
QUALIFICATIONS
• Having a degree in Electrical Engineering.
• Must have an experience at least 5 years as Electric engineer.
• Have an experience of similar industrial project.
• Good command of written and verbal English.
• No handicap of living at Boden or Lulea.
• Good knowledge about MS Office.
• Good skills of using Autocad.
JOB DESCRIPTION
• Being responsible for all electrical works within the given scope,
• Management and administration of the field teams and subcontractors under charge,
• Regular reporting of electrical works activities and work progress to the superiors and technical office,
• Daily tracking of labour-hour efficiency in electrical works activities, with weekly reporting to the superiors and technical office,
• Checking materials before and during the installation phase,
• Ensuring coordination of materials and applications,
• Supervising, monitoring and ensuring the electrical works activities of subcontractors and field teams, are being done by the quality standards, regulations and production methods,
• Ensuring that subcontractors and field teams work by occupational safety rules during the installation process,
• Tracking test and control points specified in the method statements for all electrical works activities within the given scope,
• Approval of the electrical works made and reporting of non-conforming productions,
• Checking subcontractors' quantity survey and progress payments reports.
Our headquarters are in Stockholm and the workplace is in Boden, Luleå. Applications must be submitted to the specified e-mail address. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-21
E-post: filial@gemkom.com.tr Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial
(org.nr 516413-4008)
961 40 BODEN Arbetsplats
Gemkom Engineering & Machinery Filial Jobbnummer
8487642