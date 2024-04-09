Electrical Quality Control Engineer
2024-04-09
Nipromec Group is an international consulting and engineering company founded in 2003. We offer design and consulting services for multiple industries with emphasis on energy and construction. Nipromec offices in Finland are located in Rauma, Turku, Tampere and Helsinki. Nipromec Group also has offices in Malmö (Sweden), Erlangen (Germany), Bristol and London in the United Kingdom.
We are now looking for a Electrical Quality Control Engineer for a project in Lund, Sweden for our client ESS. The European Spallation Source (ESS) is a European Research Infrastructure Consortium (ERIC). The European Spallation Source is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The facility design and construction include the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built. The vision is to build and operate the world's most powerful neutron source, enabling scientific breakthroughs in research related to materials, energy, health and the environment, as well as addressing some of the most important societal challenges of our time.
The position is scheduled to start as soon as possible. The estimated duration of the project is 12 months with the possibility of extension. Please note that this job requires 100% on-site presence in the office in Lund, Sweden.
As a Electrical Quality Control Engineer main tasks include:
• Witness tests, controls and inspections carried out on the electrical installation.
• Perform reviews throughout the design and installation workflow.
• Interpret ratings from the technical/control regulations for electrical installations of the plant.
• Execute specific inspections on materials, equipment and construction/installation activities on site
• Evaluate suppliers' scope of control to check if these are sufficient for requirements or if additional checks are needed.
• Check conformity with the Project Quality Plan, obtain relevant documentation, check procedures and equipment to be used in tests, controls and inspections, manage documents certifying tests, controls and inspections.
• Perform FAT & SAT testing.
• Perform inspection of installed electrical equipment e.g. Electrical- and I&C cabinets, junctions' boxes and field installation.
• Support with elaboration of rules and guidelines for quality work within the electrical field to be applied within the project.
We expect:
• Bachelor in relevant engineering discipline or relevant work experience with similar tasks.
• At least 6-8 years of work experience in the field of Quality Control in the electrical domain.
• Excellent spoken and written English skills.
• Proficient knowledge in electrical legislation, directives and standards.
• Computer literate and proficient user of MS Office
• Experience of working in a highly regulated business/organization such as research facility, nuclear industry, life science, oil&gas it is a merit.
We are looking for:
• Structured approach towards work, being able to set priorities and plan tasks with results in mind.
• Organized, thorough and has attention to details.
• Delivering, monitoring and maintaing a high quality level on time and fulfilling expectations.
• An effective team player with the ability to work in and with teams, as well as independently.
• Effective technical communication (verbal and written) skills with proven ability to present issues to variating technical backgrounds.
• Strong problem-solving abilities
For more information please contact Nipromec Group HR & Recruiting Administrator Rania Salman.
E-mail: rania.salman@nipromec.com
Telephone number: +46 (0)76-630 59 00
The position will be filled as soon as suitable candidate is found, so apply this position immediately. Please note that by applying you agree that your data is handled according to our recruitment register procedure.
Finnish Nipromec Group consists of Nipromec Oy Ltd, Nipromec UK Ltd, N-Pro Resources Oy Ltd, Nipromec GmbH, Nipromec Sweden Ab, Nipromec EP and Nipromec Site Services units. Nipromec Group is audited and certified by Bureau Veritas and holds the ISO 9001/14001 and ISO 45001 certificates. 2020 Nipromec Group turnover was 19 million Euros. For more information please visit www.nipromec.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-19
