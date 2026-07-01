Electrical & Electronics Component Owner
Capgemini Engineering Sverige AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-01
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At Capgemini Engineering, the world leader in engineering services, we bring together a global team of engineers, scientists, and architects to help the world's most innovative companies unleash their potential. From autonomous cars to life-saving robots, our digital and software technology experts think outside the box as they provide unique R&D and engineering services across all industries. Join us for a career full of opportunities. Where you can make a difference. Where no two days are the same.
Your Role
As an E&E Component Owner, you will be responsible for leading the hardware lifecycle of ECUs or other E&E components.
In this role you will play a key role in:
Technical authority for your assigned component, ensuring that hardware deliverables meet System requirements, SW prerequisites, project timelines, quality standards, and regulatory constraints.
Collaboration with cross-function engineering teams, internal stakeholders, and external suppliers.
Your Profile
B.Sc. or M.Sc. degree in Electronics, Computer science, Automation or equivalent.
Min 3 years of relevant work experience of design or testing within Electrical or Electronics domain.
Previous experience of managing/owning electronic components for release to production or experience within the automotive industry is meritorious.
You like structure and have things organized and well planned and feel confident in presenting your status and development in front of stakeholders.
What we believe you will enjoy about working here
We recognize the significance of flexible work arrangements to provide support. Be it remote work, or flexible work hours, you will get an environment to maintain healthy work life balance.
At the heart of our mission is your career growth. Our array of career growth programs and diverse professions are crafted to support you in exploring a world of opportunities.
We support your personal development and offer an education library with more than 250 000 (!) courses and educations and certifications.
As part of our recruitment process, identity verification will be conducted through inspection of your ID card, and background checks may be carried out as required.
Capgemini is a global business and technology transformation partner, helping organizations to accelerate their dual transition to a digital and sustainable world, while creating tangible impact for enterprises and society. It is a responsible and diverse group of 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong over 55-year heritage, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to unlock the value of technology to address the entire breadth of their business needs. It delivers end-to-end services and solutions leveraging strengths from strategy and design to engineering, all fueled by its market leading capabilities in AI, generative AI, cloud and data, combined with its deep industry expertise and partner ecosystem. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Capgemini Engineering Sverige AB
(org.nr 556542-2531)
Södra Hamngatan 37-41 (visa karta
)
411 06 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Capgemini engineering Göteborg Jobbnummer
9988148