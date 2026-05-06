Electrical Hardware Designer- Automotive
Incluso AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2026-05-06
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We are looking for an Electrical System Architect for a global automotive company in Gothenburg.
Start is in May 2026, 2 years limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
About the Role
As Electrical System Architect, you will lead the strategic design and development of electrical and electronic systems for our products. With a comprehensive scope encompassing hybrid engine control systems all the way to fully electric drivetrains - including functionalities like Electrical Drive Units and inverters - you will be at the forefront of technological innovation.
Your responsibility is to ensure that our system architecture is designed with scalability, performance, and safety in mind while adhering to industry standards. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams of Software Component Owners, Hardware Developers, and specialists in System Safety, Cyber Security, and EMC.
Key Responsibilities
• Define and develop system architecture for electrical and electronic systems, spanning hybrid and electric powertrain solutions.
• Define tailored requirements for our product portfolio, interpret and adapt customer requirements for new products.
• Oversee integration and scalability of electrical systems, ensuring seamless interaction between subsystems and ECUs.
• Collaborate with component owners for ECUs and other critical hardware to align design specifications with system-level requirements.
• Ensure compliance with automotive safety and performance standards, including ISO 26262 and cybersecurity regulations.
• Tackle technical challenges such as communication network design, EMC impact, and topology optimization for the electrical system.
• Drive industrialization of electrical systems from initial concept to production readiness.
• Act as the central technical expert for electrical architecture in communications with suppliers and internal stakeholders.
Skill requirements
Your Profile
Are you ready to take ownership of visionary and sustainable system designs? We believe you are a highly skilled and innovative engineer with strong leadership qualities and the ability to see both the big picture and the technical details.
Requirements:
• A Master's degree or equivalent in Electrical Engineering, Automotive Engineering, or a related field.
• Proven track record in defining and developing electrical system architecture within the automotive industry.
• Extensive knowledge of ECU design, communication protocols, and relevant industry standards such as AUTOSAR, ISO 26262, and Cyber Security regulations.
• Deep technical understanding of EMC challenges, load balancing, and signal interactions within vehicles.
• Demonstrated ability to collaborate with component owners and systems experts while driving integration across hardware and software disciplines.
• Experience with Volvo Cars, AB Volvo, or Geely Group or automotive companies is highly meritorious.
• Strong problem-solving skills paired with a proactive and structured approach to managing complex requirements.
This role requires fluency in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is in May 2026, 24-month limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7362368-1984937". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Postgatan 10 (visa karta
)
411 06 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9895322