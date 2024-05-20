Electrical Engineering
Professional Galaxy AB / Elektronikjobb / Upplands-Bro Visa alla elektronikjobb i Upplands-Bro
2024-05-20
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Upplands-Bro
We have a requirement for the position of Electrical Engineering with one of our clients
Location: Ludvika
Requirements:
• More than 6 years of work experience within the relevant field including leadership/management and a Bachelor or Master degree or another technical degree.
• Minimum 15 years of work experience within relevant field.
• Have high social competence and speak both Swedish and English.
Apply by sending your CV with small motivation to: info@progalaxy.se
Selections and interviews are ongoing and a decision can be made before the last response date.
Phone: 0739488808
Job Types: Temporary, Contract
Contract length: 4 months
Application deadline: 23-05-2024
Expected Start Date: 03-06-2024 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-23
E-post: info@progalaxy.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524)
Snickervvägen 37 (visa karta
)
197 30 BRO Jobbnummer
8693357