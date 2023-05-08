Electrical Engineer- Facility Design
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe and construction is set to begin in 2023. To make that happen we need the best and we are now looking for Electrical Engineers - Facility Design, to join our fantastic team!
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
Few industries offer as great opportunity for career growth and personal development as the new European battery industry. In working for this joint venture, you'll not only develop skills that are highly sought after in the global automotive and industrial sector, but you are also contributing to a climate-neutral way of life for future generations.
About the role
In this position you will play key project-integrator role in our multidisciplinary Facility Engineering Organization in building the new Gigafactory. As Electrical Engineer you will pro-actively support and assist the Power System Engineering (HV/MV) lead along the way and contribute to successful delivery of the assigned HV/MV design package.
You will have full ownership over portions of the HV/MV design development process with responsibilities to prepare, collect, review, register, distribute and manage wide variety of design documents. You will make sure that all project members are well connected and informed, by developing close collaboration with both internal and external stakeholders. The role will be within the Power System Engineering team that is responsible for the HV and MV distribution system of the battery factory. As Electrical Engineer you will closely support the discipline lead in all technical activities. The involvement spans across the conceptual design phase, procurement, installation, commissioning, energization, and even operation/service. We are looking for multiple engineers for this role, senior and junior. The responsibility will differ based on your experience.
Key responsibilities:
- Be responsible for the technical review of Basic Design and Detail Design including study reports, drawings, equipment specifications, general philosophy. Prepare or review equipment specification, as well as offers from vendors.Participate in installation, commissioning and preparing the corresponding documentations
- Be responsible for formulating and challenge power distribution solution, considering the needs and limitations from other disciplines such as Mechanical, Architectural and Process
- Contribute to building up the time schedule for HV/MV scope and likely others
- Be responsible in writing up project specification for design consultants and equipment suppliers
- Help identify key interfaces towards other disciplines (e.g., Mechanical, Architecture, Supplier chain, etc.), input needed from, and output towards internal and external stakeholders
- Promote a positive and constructive working relationship with the design consultants on behalf of NOVO
- Become a binder of the EPCM team, supporting on developing the organization accordingly to Company mission and supporting hand in hand team members.
Your Background
To succeed in this role, you have broad knowledge and experience in Electrical Engineering in general and HV/MV in particular. You are comfortable in making technical decision, reviewing technical reports and drawings, "gatekeeping" the integrity of the design. As a person we believe that you are open-minded, has a self-performing attitude and are highly organized with excellent communication and collaboration skills. To thrive in the role, you are used to an environment with certain uncertainties and have been exposed to multi-national working environment.
Essential
- Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering, or equivalent amount of practice experience (5-10 years) in the area
- Experience in industrial production environment, especially its power distribution philosophy
- Experience in calculation/selection of typical HV/MV/LV equipment, such as transformer, surge arrester, CT, VT, disconnect switches, switchgear, cable, UPS, etc
- Experience in facility power distribution system design
- Experience in control and protection of distribution system
- Familiar with the installation, commissioning procedure of HV transformer, HV cable
- Excellent written and spoken English. Swedish is a plus
Desirables
- Experience in lightning protection, grounding design, conductor sizing, is a plus
- Experience in pulp and paper, or HVDC (auxiliary system design or main circuit design), or similar Green field projects is highly valued
- Experience from Swedish construction sites is preferred
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
