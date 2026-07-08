Electrical Engineer to SeaPattern
Skill Kompetenspartner AB / Elektronikjobb / Linköping Visa alla elektronikjobb i Linköping
2026-07-08
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Skill Kompetenspartner AB i Linköping
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige
We're on a journey—and it has only just begun
SeaPattern's growth took off in the spring of 2025. One year later, we are a team of just over 20 people from diverse backgrounds and nationalities, but with one thing in common: we are building technology that truly makes a difference.
We work close to reality, close to the systems and close to each other. What we develop is tested in real-world environments and directly contributes to increasing production in existing hydropower—without new infrastructure or environmental impact.
What is it like to work at SeaPattern? Our employees have full ownership of their respective areas. By combining ownership with close collaboration within teams, we have created a highly supportive environment for both personal and professional growth, something that is a major strength for a company breaking new ground. The energy this way of working unlocks in each individual has enabled us, in a short time, to advance our product development to the point where we are now approaching large-scale industrial production.
Where are we heading? Interest in our technology is growing, both in Sweden and internationally. However, the real potential is global and that's where we're headed.
We are continuing to build our team in Linköping and are looking for more people who want to join us on the next stage of our journey.
About the Role
As Electrical Engineer at SeaPattern, you will be responsible for designing and integrating the electrical systems that power our turbine installations. The role includes everything from electrical architecture and cabinet design to testing, commissioning, and field support.
You will take ownership of the electrical system throughout the development cycle — from early prototype stages to deployed operational systems — ensuring robust, compliant, and high-performing solutions.
Your work will include:
Designing electrical system architectures for turbine platforms
Integrating OEM motor drives and grid-tied inverter systems
Designing low-voltage three-phase electrical cabinets
Producing wiring diagrams, schematics, and technical documentation
Supporting installation, commissioning, and testing activities on-site
This is a role for someone who enjoys both detailed engineering work and being involved hands-on in the field.
You will be part of a fast-moving engineering environment where collaboration and initiative are highly valued. On a typical project, you may be involved in selecting electrical components, creating cabinet layouts, troubleshooting systems during commissioning, or working alongside colleagues to improve system reliability and performance.
Key responsibilities include:
Developing robust and safe electrical system solutions
Designing and commissioning electrical cabinets for low-voltage three-phase systems
Ensuring compliance with applicable grid connection standards and regulations
Supporting prototype development and field deployment activities
Creating and maintaining wiring diagrams, single-line diagrams, electrical schematics and technical documentation.
Contributing to BOMs and manufacturing documentation
Who We're Looking For
We believe you are an engineer who combines strong technical knowledge with a practical mindset. You are comfortable taking ownership, solving problems collaboratively, and adapting in a dynamic development environment.
To succeed in this role, you likely have:
A B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Electrical Engineering or a related field
At least 5 years of hands-on electrical engineering experience
Experience from industrial, marine, or renewable energy sectors
You should have solid knowledge of motor drive systems, frequency inverters, and grid-connected electrical systems, along with experience designing and commissioning electrical cabinets. You are confident in creating clear electrical schematics and technical documentation and communicate professionally and fluently in English.
Most importantly, you enjoy building, testing, and improving real systems — not just designing them on paper.
About SeaPattern
Enabling a world where the full potential of hydropower is unlocked!
At SeaPattern, we're enabling the transition to renewable energy by unlocking the full potential of hydropower. Our modular, floating hydrokinetic turbines are placed in an optimized microgrid, increasing the energy output of existing hydropower plants without new infrastructure or environmental harm. The system is scalable, affordable, and non-invasive. Our technology also delivers sustainable power in remote areas and mission-critical energy solutions for disaster relief and defense.
Recruitment Process
In this recruitment process, we are collaborating with Skill. We're reviewing applications continuously, so don't wait to apply. The first steps includes Technical test (designed by SeaPattern) and Personality and cognitive assessment (behaviour and capability). If you have any quesitions regarding the process, contact Matilda Ingeson, matilda.ingeson@skill.se
or Lena Johansson, lena.johansson@skill.se
. This is a full-time position based at SeaPattern's office in Linköping, Sweden. #LI-DNI Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7811005-2093429". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Skill Kompetenspartner AB
(org.nr 556685-8618), https://jobb.skill.se
Gelbgjutaregatan 2 (visa karta
)
582 54 LINKÖPING Jobbnummer
9997491