Electrical Engineer to Nynas AB!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Nynäshamn Visa alla elektronikjobb i Nynäshamn
2025-09-10
, Trosa
, Salem
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Nynäshamn
, Trosa
, Södertälje
, Stockholm
, Solna
eller i hela Sverige
"We are a small team that have fun together as well as we have a close collaboration. We value each other!" The electrical department at Nynas is looking forward to welcome their new engineer to the team. For this position, you are offered a working day consisting of a wide range of electrical activities that will strengthen your understanding and gives you valuable experience. If you are thrilled by this and the opportunity to work side by side with other technical disciplines in different investment projects at a refinery, don't hesitate to apply now!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Academic Work, on behalf of our client Nynas, is seeking an Electrical Engineer. This role involves supporting senior colleagues on ongoing and new small to medium-sized projects within the Low Voltage network. You will be involved in projects from start to finish, working independently within the department while collaborating closely with other technical disciplines, including planning for a 2027 turnaround. This is a fantastic opportunity to further develop your skills in electrical engineering and projects, and you will receive both training and on-site technical support.
You are offered
• You will receive a thorough introduction and continuous training, advancing your electrical engineering knowledge in a unique working environment where you can directly see the impact of your designs within the refinery.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
This role involves managing projects from inception to completion, allowing you to witness the tangible results of your work in the field. You will independently handle projects within the department while fostering close collaboration with various technical disciplines.
• Participate in project meetings and communicate with other disciplines to ensure project deliverables.
• Write project reports.
• Perform low voltage network calculations, such as cable sizing, lighting, and grounding.
• Perform CAD drawing and documentation, including creating and updating circuit diagrams, layout diagrams, and electrical drawings for equipment.
• Conduct field work to assess situations, troubleshoot, and ensure documentation matches actual installations.
• Participate in safety rounds.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering or equivalent experience.
• Experience with small to medium-sized projects, covering all project phases.
• Fluent communication in English, both spoken and written.
• Proficient in 2D CAD drawing.
• Swedish citizen or valid work permit for at least one year.
• Ability to work full-time from the refinery in Nynäshamn.
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience from the oil & gas or process industries.
• Ability to communicate in Swedish.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Problem solver
• Quality-oriented
• Business-oriented
• Communicative
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Nynas AB is a different kind of oil company. Working together with their customers, they tap into the full potential of oil to help create valuable applications for end-users and society. Wherever you look, you will see products and services made - or made possible by - using Nynas' naphthenic oils and bitumen. They have made it their business to unlock oil's potential and provide value to our customers around the world. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15114413". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9501960