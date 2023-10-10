Electrical Engineer to Laird Thermal Systems
Academic Work Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2023-10-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungälv
, Kungsbacka
, Alingsås
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have experience of PCBA design and common design tools? Are you familiar with selecting components to meet electrical and environmental requirements? Do you like the combination of testing, prototype building and configuration of temperature controllers? Are you looking for a flexible work environment and a company who strongly believes in the principle of freedom with responsibility? At Laird Thermal Systems you will join an international, collaborative team of engineers developing thermal management solutions for demanding applications across global medical, industrial and telecommunication markets. Welcome with your application!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Laird Thermal Systems is a global business where the daily work consists of close collaboration with colleagues from all around the world and you will find yourself being involved in all stages of product development. Laird Thermal Systems focus on strong growth plans and ambitious performance targets, both for quality and efficiency.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Design of PCBA's with various functions such as controllers and connection boards
• Maintenance of existing PCBA's, including improvements and component reviews and documentation
• Create and maintain firmwares for PCBA's and softwares (user interfaces) in C, C++
• Select components to meet electrical and environmental requirements while embodying the most cost effective solutions possible
• Make electrical component selection and create schematics for cooling units and assemblies
• Creating documentation and drawings needed for sourcing, manufacturing and certification
• Work directly with customers, sales managers, project managers and internal teams to identify customer requirements
• Coordinate and participate in prototype and pilot production runs to mature the design of components and assemblies and meet customer needs
• Perform risk assessment for electrical safety compliance international standards (experience in 61010 is meritorious)
• Contribute to the launch of new programs with the various affected global manufacturing facilities
• Support production sites regarding quality issuess, root cause finding and alternative component investigations
• Participate in EMC testing
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
In order to succeed in this position, we are looking for a person who is a team player and have the knowledge to participate in a team as an expert in the field, as well as it is important that you have the ability to work independently. You have a curious attitude to new challenges and a can-do mindset. In addition to that we are also looking for a person with:
• Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering or a closely related discipline
• Previous experience of electrical engineering in design of machines and drawings of circuit diagram
• Experience of PCBA design tools and in evaluating PCBA's according to IPC
• Skilled in Altium Designer or other common PCBA design tool
• Experience working with and have interest in testing, prototype building and configuration of temperature controllers
• Previously been working with compliance related work within 61010, safety and EMC standards and testing
• Personal computer skills such as Microsoft Office
• Excellent communication skills in English, both verbal and written
• Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
For more information about Laird Thermal Systems - click here ! Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15098506". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Academic Work Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8179303