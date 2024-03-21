Electrical Engineer to Akkodis!
Electrical Engineer to Akkodis!
We at Akkodis are looking for an Electrical Engineer for an exciting and challenging role at an international customer!
About the Job
We are looking for a skilled Electrcal Engineer specialized in 3D Modelling. The ideal candidate will not only possess technical expertise in equipment and cable way modelling but also demonstrate a passion for engineering, a curios mind, and exceptional communication skills. This role involves creating detailed 3D models using NX/TC software, collaborating with cross-functional teams, and extracting essential drawings for project requirements.
Your responsibilities will include:
* Utilize NX/TC software to create accurate 3D models of equipment and cable ways.
* Upload and review 3D models in BIM360 for collaboration and coordination purposes.
* Extract layouts and cable way drawings from the 3D models to support project requirements.
* Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure alignment with project goals and standards.
* Maintain documentation and version control of 3D models.
About you
If you are a passionate team player with a drive to deliver great results, you will fit perfectly for this role.
The ideal candidate should have a degree in Electrical Engineering or a related field with a few years ' of experience. You have a strong background in advanced CAD software, preferably NX, and BIM360.
Requirements:
* Proficiency in 3D modelling using NX/TC software is essential.
* Experience with uploading and reviewing models in BIM360.
* Strong understanding of equipment and cable way design principles.
* Ability to extract layouts and drawings from 3D models accurately.
* Passion for engineering and a desire to contribute to innovative projects.
* Curiosity to explore new technologies and methodologies in 3D modelling.
* Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
* Attention to detail and ability to meet project deadlines.
Good to Have:
* Experience with NX/Team Center software.
* Previous experience in a similar role within the engineering or construction industry.
Fluency in English and Swedish, written and oral, is a requirement.
About Akkodis
Smart Industry is where digital and engineering converge into a connected world - reshaping entire industries and providing solutions for some of the world 's toughest challenges. At Akkodis, we bring digital and engineering solutions together, creating a smarter future for everyone.
We 're a diverse team of 50,000 engineers and digital experts, operating across 30 locations. From training your teams to delivering your projects our Smart Industry experts create new value for your business. United by our passion for talent and technology, our specialists bring their diversity of experience, skills and insights together to deliver our 360° capabilities to you. This is how we make the incredible happen, every day.
Whether you 're a global giant or an ambitious start-up, we offer organizations Smart Industry solutions, people expertise, and access to a network of best-in-class specialists. We respond to our clients ' challenges with expert consulting services and solutions; we help companies acquire top talent and get people ready for the next-generation workplace.
We are committed to attract, develop, and empower diverse and inclusive technology and engineering teams by offering enhanced career and development opportunities. To inspire our employees, clients, and partners to make a difference, we work with organizations who identify themselves with our people culture and technology mindset.
Contact
Do you want to be a part of Akkodis or would like to know more about the assignments we can offer, contact Business Manager, Jimmy Lundberg, 073- 684 77 66, jimmy.lundberg@akkodisgroup.com Ersättning
