Electrical Engineer Surveyor
2024-10-17
The role of Electrical Quantity Surveyor will have you working across various contracts ensuring the maximum commercial benefit for the company and will entail a cradle to grave delivery from tender stage through to final accounts and all-encompassing duties in between.
Electrical Quantity Surveyor Responsibilities
In conjunction with your project team, you will be responsible for the execution of various stages of a project as follows:
• Skilled and budgeting, reporting, developing BOQ's, profit plans.
• Good communication skills. Undertake and manage interim commercial meetings with the Client and Internal Project Team. Report in detail as required for the Project Manager on the commercial status of the project.
• Manage subcontractor accounts, interim valuations and final accounts. Ensure payment certificates are processed and payments are made per the agreed sub-contract and procurement terms. Retentions apply as per agreements.
• As a member of the commercial team, the Electrical Quantity Surveyor will be tasked with administering the contract obligations and meet additional Client requirements. Issue interim and final accounts and progress applications per project and contract requirements. Monthly applications to be all inclusive of accurate remeasures, site changes, dayworks and any applicable contract claims. Identify escalations, material or labour, as appropriate.
• Ability to identify potential commercial risks and ensure prompt reporting of same to Senior Management. Follow direction of Senior Management in undertaking work duties.
• Have a practical understanding of scheduling and the associated commercial implications. Ensure close collaboration with Planning Engineer regarding accuracy of progress reporting.
• The Electrical Quantity Surveyor will be capable of costing and agreeing daily work changes to include managing the subcontractor remeasurement of contract works, site dayworks and site change orders.
• Maintain accurate records and provide necessary detailed backup to support commercial tracking and costing.
• Ability to work on own initiative and can prioritise without direction.
• Speed and accuracy of information a priority.
• Negotiate, as necessary, with clients or their representatives.
• Set an example of enthusiasm, loyalty and hard work in the performance of all duties.
• You will proactively and vigilantly keep information secure and fully comply with the Kirby Information Security Management System (ISMS). Så ansöker du
